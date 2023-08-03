Klaus Schwab’s Daughter Threatens Humanity: ‘Permanent Lockdowns Coming – Whether You Like It Or Not’

The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has emerged from the shadows and issued a chilling threat against humanity.

According to Nicole Schwab, the global elite are preparing to roll out permanent “climate lockdowns” whether you like it or not – and you had better get used to the idea because there is nothing you can do about it.

Schwab’s daughter says the global elite’s plans for a so-called “new humanity” are so far advanced there is nothing that ordinary people like you and me can do to stop them. But there is a fatal flaw in the globalist’s agenda that we can use to exploit and spoil their plans.

According to Klaus Schwab’s daughter, who was speaking in a behind closed doors WEF panel discussion, the COVID pandemic was a “tremendous opportunity” for the global elite to test how the public would comply with the WEF’s plans to usher in their Great Reset agenda.

And the elite couldn’t be happier with the way most governments and the majority of the world’s population complied with the brutal restrictions.

According to Schwab, the elite are now certain that humanity will allow the elite to make changes that are “not incremental” by declaring permanent climate lockdowns, mandating vaccines, seizing farmland and control of the food supply, and herding us into so-called 15 minute cities, where they will lock the doors to our prison cells and throw away the keys. Watch:

The WEF has been pushing the idea of “climate lockdowns” since Covid first emerged.

In an article published by the WEF, the organization boasts that “billions” of people complied with their draconian Covid “restrictions.”

Titled “My Carbon: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities,” the article suggests that the same fear tactics will be used to impose further climate change related “restrictions” on the public.

Klaus Schwab’s right hand man Yuval Noah Harari could barely suppress a smirk when he claimed that humanity is so compliant and stupid we will be easily sedated with drugs and video games.

And Greta Thunberg is slowly letting her mask slip, revealing herself to be a fine young actress who thinks her dramatic performances advocating for climate change policies is one big, hilarious joke.

Greta is still keeping up the pretense in official settings though and happily reading any script the globalist elite put in front of her. Here she is demanding that we “save the banks” to save the world. Huh?

While their key actors are laughing at us, the WEF’s sinister agenda is being unfolded by their key strategic stakeholders and partners around the globe.

According to Schwab, in the Great Reset there will be no private property. Governments controlled by the globalist elite will own everything. You will own nothing and the drugs and video games will keep you happy.

These plans are purely Satanic and go against everything our society has been built upon. The Bible makes clear that private property ownership is the key to wealth creation. Private property, or to put a more accurate definition upon it — the right to property — is the linchpin of freedom.

But the elite have already turned the switch on the Great Reset.

Farmland has been seized in the Netherlands by the WEF-infiltrated government, provoking outrage and disrupting the supply chain, and Biden’s climate czar John Kerry has threatened US farmers that farm confiscations in the US are “not off the table.”

The Dutch example shows us how disastrous farmland seizures can be for a society. But when we look further afield to South Africa, the example becomes even more chilling.

Here is socialist leader Julius Malemas of the WEF-backed Economic Freedom Fighters celebrating 10 years of the EFF this week by leading his supporters in a song and dance about killing white people and seizing their farms.

“Kill the boer,” he says, referring to white people. “Kill the farmer.”

This is the future according to Klaus Schwab’s WEF. Stadiums full of hardcore socialists chanting about killing white people and farmers while the rest of us are herded into 15 minute cities.

The WEF have told us that we must stop driving cars – and either walk or share.

According to the elite, cars will be banned for everyone in the future except people with exceptional social credit scores. And when you read between the lines regarding what they mean by that, they are clearly referring to themselves, the world government, as the only people who will be allowed to operate cars in the future.

These plans are being rolled out in key cities around the world as we speak. The residents of Oxford, England, have been warned they will be guinea pigs for the dystopian scheme, involving mandatory climate lockdowns starting next year.

Picture this, it is the year 2049, and residents of Oxford are unable to leave their neighborhoods. If they do, a network of cameras — installed years earlier under the guise of easing traffic congestion — track their movements. If they stray too far from their registered addresses, a £100 fine is automatically removed from their bank accounts.

The only cars now allowed on the streets belong to representatives of the world government, who relentlessly patrol the city for anyone breaking the rules.

This is the future that we must accept to save the planet, according to Klaus Schwab and the globalists.

But thanks to people like yourself who are spreading the word about the real agenda of the globalist elite, the people are waking up.

The people of Oxford are rejecting the plans to lock them in 15 minute prison cells, taking to the streets to demand the elite respect their basic human rights.

If they can forcibly confiscate farms and herd us into 15 minute cities that severely restrict our day-to-day behavior, what kind of tyranny will we see in the future?

Sadly, most people in the general population still do not understand what is happening.

We are all in this together.

