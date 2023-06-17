Biden To Deploy Thousands of Armed IRS Officers To Forcibly Seize Guns From Americans

The Biden administration has announced plans to begin deploying armed IRS officers to seize guns from Americans, regardless of whether their firearms were purchased legally or not.

In a disturbing first step, the IRS sent twenty armed Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents to carry out a raid on a gun store in Great Falls, Montana, seizing all Form 4473s – documents that contain the buyer’s information. It is believed this information will be used by the IRS in the near future to conduct unconstitutional raids on Americans.

Tom Van Hoose, owner of Highwood Creek Outfitters, says he has been under constant surveillance by state and federal agencies for over two years, according to KRTV.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Wednesday, the gun shop owner reported an unexpected visit from 20 heavily armed IRS agents at his store.

The agents reportedly arrived at the shop early in the morning, as Van Hoose was opening for the day.

“We have now confirmed that both the IRS and the ATF were at Highwood Creek Outfitters in Great Falls around 7 am this morning. Both the IRS and ATF would not say why they were there,” KMON Radio reported.

“A spokeswoman for the IRS would only say they were there on official IRS business. The ATF says it was providing assistance to the IRS. We attempted to enter the store today and were stopped by agents at the door who would only say that the gun store is closed and will reopen tomorrow,” the news outlet added.

According to Hoose, the federal scrutiny began two years ago and has involved various agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and now, the Internal Revenue Service.

“They must think we’re making a fortune in the gun business to investigate us like this, assuming we’re hiding thousands, hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars. However, anyone familiar with gun business profit margins would know that’s not the case,” Van Hoose told MTN News.

Van Hoose claims that he was simply told his business had been reported, although he remains in the dark about who reported it or why. He believes the whole episode was politically motivated.

“I can only assume that it’s because of the style of weapons that we have and the press that’s so against them,” said Van Hoose. “The current administration seems to be hell bent on getting those guns out of the hands of average Americans.”

The day’s operations were disrupted, leading to a significant loss of revenue.

“I had about 30 minutes to operate, making just a single $16 sale,” Hoose said.

Highwood Creek Outfitters is America’s largest online firearms and accessories mall, according to its website. The store is known for selling what Van Hoose calls “fun guns,” including AR-15’s and AK-47s.

WATCH:

The Great Falls Police Department confirmed it was informed about the investigation and provided security, according to KRTV.

Although the Montana Department of Justice claimed no involvement in the incident, an IRS spokesperson confirmed their presence at Highwood Creek Outfitters but refrained from providing further details.

The recent incident has attracted political attention, with Congressman Matt Rosendale expressing his concern over the IRS and ATF’s actions, interpreting them as another example of the Biden regime’s weaponization of federal agencies against hardworking Americans.

“I’m incredibly disturbed by initial reports that the IRS and ATF closed Highwood Creek Outfitters without any warning today,” said Rep Rosendale in a statement.

“This is yet another example of the Biden Administration weaponizing federal agencies to target and harass hardworking Americans. We cannot allow Biden to continue expanding these agencies to infringe on our liberties,” he added.

On Friday afternoon, the congressman announced he sent a letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, asking for answers.

“The weaponization of our government must be STOPPED, which is why I sent a letter to ATF Director Dettelbach and IRS Commissioner Werfel demanding answers about this outrageous attack and have used every tool available to me to remove funding for the 87,000 additional IRS agents!” Rep. Rosendale said.

Read the full letter here.

Rep. Matt Rosendale joined Chris Salcedo to discuss the incident.

“Here’s what they took out. IRS – financial records, accounting, making sure what transactions were taking place. No, they took all of the 4473 forms. The 4473 forms are what everyone fills out when they go to purchase a firearm,” said Rosendale.

“And it’s just a big disclosure to make sure that you don’t have a criminal background or other reasons where you should not be purchasing a firearm. So the IRS took every single one of the 4473s that Tom Van Hoose had in his possession there at Highwood Creek Outfitters,” he added.

20 armed IRS agents raid Great Falls gun store.



They didnt take any financial records, accounting or tax statements.



But they did take all the 4473 forms. (Buyer's Information)



Now we know what the 87,000 IRS agents are for.#614clinton pic.twitter.com/uJCTfcJfIK — Clinton (@614clinton) June 17, 2023