Crowd Confused After Biden Says ‘God Save the Queen, Man’ At End Of Gun Control Speech

June 17, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
JOE Biden
The US president caused some confusion in Connecticut on Friday after he ended his speech on gun control by saying ‘God save the Queen, man”

Netizens, journalists and experts alike are still trying to figure out exactly why Biden said what he said, what he meant or which queen he was referring to.

After his bizarre comment the President then asked which way he needed to go to get off the stage.

Breitbart reports: Biden had just completed an impassioned speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut on getting Congress to toughen gun ownership laws when he made the remark from the stage.

The pool journalist responsible for following the president all day on his travels couldn’t help.

He messaged the worldwide group of outlets receiving pool reports: “Several of you have asked me why he might have said that. I have no idea.”

That the president tacked on a classic down-to-earth Bidenism — “man” — didn’t help either.

Later, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton somewhat cleared up the mystery, telling reporters that Biden had been “commenting to someone in the crowd.”

The queen of Connecticut, however, was not immediately identified.

