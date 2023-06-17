Bill Gates-Funded Regulator Approves Bill Gates’ New, Untested SKYCovion Vaccine

UK regulators who are funded by Bill Gates have granted approval to a recently developed and untested COVID vaccine, financed by Bill Gates, which seems to have been specifically intended for deployment in developing nations.
The SKYCovion vaccine was awarded regulatory approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) despite the lack of testing with pregnant women and question marks regarding whether the vaccine is excreted in breast milk.
In July 2021, an investigation revealed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the primary funder of the MHRA.
Following approval from the MHRA, the vaccine has received authorization for use in multiple countries globally and seems to be primarily aimed at underdeveloped nations.
SKYCovion, developed in South Korea, received substantial funding from Bill Gates.
It incorporates a section of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein along with an “adjuvant.” The vaccine consists of self-assembled nanoparticles and is enhanced with GSK’s AS03 adjuvant technology.
According to the MHRA, the duration of protection remains uncertain, and it is not expected to provide full protection after the initial dose.
Furthermore, the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness have not been evaluated for individuals with compromised immune systems.
There is limited knowledge regarding the vaccine’s use in pregnant women, and it is unknown whether it is excreted in breast milk.
So far, and unsurprisingly, Bill Gates’ SKYCovion vaccine has not been approved by any other Western country.
In response, renowned British scientist Professor Norman Fenton is submitting a Freedom of Information request to MHRA Chief Executive June Raine to demand answers regarding how the experimental vaccine has been regulated for use in the developing world.
According to Fenton, the vaccine’s approval is a deeply alarming development.
The patient information leaflet, which lists various side effects, states that two doses are required (the second one 28 days after the first) and that there must be a 15-minute observation period afterward.
Particularly alarming points from the MHRA guidance document (in addition to the known side effects) are:
Duration of protection
The duration of protection afforded by the vaccine is unknown as it is still being determined by ongoing clinical trials.
Immunocompromised individuals
The efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine have not been assessed in immunocompromised individuals, including those receiving immunosuppressant therapy.
Limitations of vaccine effectiveness
Based on immunogenicity data in SARS-CoV-2 naïve subjects, no protection is anticipated after the first vaccine dose and individuals may not be fully protected until 14 days after their second dose. As with all other vaccines, SKYCovion may not protect all vaccine recipients. Efficacy was not evaluated as part of the clinical trial programme.
Interaction with other medicinal products and other forms of interaction
No interaction studies have been performed.
Concomitant administration with other vaccines has not been studied.
Pregnancy
There is no experience with the use of SKYCovion in pregnant women from clinical trials.
Breastfeeding
It is unknown whether SKYCovion is excreted in human milk. Likewise, next to nothing is known about its short or long-term safety.
To date, there have been no carcinogenicity or genotoxicity studies on the shots and it has not been through any interchangeability studies with other manufacturers.
