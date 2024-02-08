Biden Too Senile To Face Classified Docs Charges: ‘Well-Meaning, Elderly Man With a Poor Memory’

Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified documents in his residential house according to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, but the 81-year-old Democrat avoided charges for mishandling classified documents because he is a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

While former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion was raided by federal authorities in front of waiting mainstream media cameras, and is facing charges on multiple counts of mishandling classified documents, Biden has been let off the hook because, apparently, he is “well-meaning.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” special counsel Hur said.

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Hur continued: “Mr. Biden’s memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017, and in his interview with our office in 2023. And his cooperation with our investigation, including by reporting to the government that the Afghanistan documents were in his Delaware garage, will likely convince some jurors that he made an innocent mistake, rather than acting willfully – that is, with intent to break the law – as the statute requires.”

The extraordinarily biased report bought back memories of former FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email system during her time as Secretary of State. Comey refused to recommend charges against Clinton, preferring to slap her on the wrist and declare she was “extremely careless.”

Former president Donald Trump released a statement via his presidential campaign regarding the findings in the report, stating “THIS HAS NOW PROVEN TO BE A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!”

Trump compared Biden’s favorable treatment to his own classified documents case, in which he is charged of willful retention of national defense information, false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation and a scheme to conceal. That case is not expected to go to trial until May 2024, potentially damaging his presidential campaign.

“The Biden Documents Case is 100 times different and more severe than mine. I did nothing wrong, and I cooperated far more. What Biden did is outrageously criminal – He had 50 years of documents, 50 times more than I had, and “WILLFULLY RETAINED” them. I was covered by the Presidential Records Act, Secret Service was always around, and GSA delivered the documents. Deranged Jack Smith should drop this Case immediately. ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

In addition to the statement from Donald Trump, Make America Great Again Inc. – a super PAC supporting the former president’s campaign for election in 2024, also condemned Hur’s decision.

“If you’re too senile to stand trial, then you’re too senile to be president,” said Alex Pfeiffer, communications director. “Joe Biden is unfit to lead this nation.”