New Zealand Police Given Power to Restrain Citizens For Forced Vaccinations Under New ‘Pandemic Plan’

The New Zealand government’s new “pandemic plan” grants police the power to “detain and restrain” members of the public for forced vaccinations, among a raft of new authoritarian measures.

The “framework for action” was updated in July 2024 and includes “special powers” authorized by the Minister of Health which will apply in the case of a pandemic declared by the World Health Organization or an emergency declared under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002.

Under the special powers, police will have the authority to detain and restrain members of the public for forced vaccinations by medical staff.

Specifically, police will have the power “to do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorised by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71.”

The government will also grant medical officers the power to “detain, isolate, or quarantine” any member of the public for any reason related to public health.

Members of the public may be “isolated or quarantined until they have been medically examined and found to be free from infections disease” and “until they have undergone such preventative treatment as the medical officer of health prescribes.”

The New Zealand government was among the most tyrannical in the world during the Covid pandemic, with the country suffering under brutal lockdowns when their was a single Covid case in the community.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health also granted vaccine exemptions to senior staff while hypocritically rolling out the world’s most draconian vaccine mandates and insisting the public be vaccinated.

The vaccine exemptions for the elite were granted by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government before she stood down and accepted a new role as the World Economic Forum’s global “disinformation czar.”

Ardern’s decision to allow the elite to refuse the vaccine while forcing the vax on normal people was revealed by an Official Information Act (OIA) request HNZ00023978 dated 2 August 2023 which asked the following question:

“According to the legislation at the time in 2021, there were operational exemptions available for those who were not getting vaccinated against Covid 19. Your website outlines the process of applying for an operating exemption under clause 12a. How many requests were received? How many were approved by the ministry?”

Matt Hannant, Interim Director, Prevention, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora replied:

“From 13 November 2021 to 26 September 2022, a total of 478 applications for Significant Service Disruption exemption (SSD) were received. 103 applications were granted, covering approximately 11,005 workers. Please note that it is not possible to provide the exact number of workers that were covered by SSDs. This is because it was possible for an organisation to submit an application to cover more than one worker.”

Meanwhile, a New Zealand government official has gone on the record and blown the whistle on how the COVID jabs have killed at least 20% of the population.

The database administrator who worked with the New Zealand government compiling a list of vaccine recipients came forward revealing the spike in deaths associated with the experimental mRNA jabs.

According to the whistleblower, who called himself “Winston Smith,” he worked on a program logging vaccine compensation for providers and was able to pinpoint how deaths began occurring shortly after the vaccine rollout.