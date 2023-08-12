Bioethicist Linked To WEF Suggests Genetically Modifying Humans To Induce Meat Intolerance

An article published in 2021 shows how the globalists have been planning for years to make humanity allergic to meat in the name of fighting climate change.

In 2016 a bioethicist linked to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset called for humans to be genetically engineered to become smaller in size and meat-intolerant in order to save the ever heating planet.

The World Economic Forum included his proposals in a Great Reset discussion to shift human diet away from beef to mostly bugs and synthetic meat.

InfoWars reports: During a lecture at the World Science Festival, Dr. Matthew Liao, director of the College of Global Public Health’s Center for Bioethics at New York University, explained his vision of genetically modifying people in the name of saving the earth.

“People eat too much meat. And if they were to cut down on their consumption on meat, then it would actually really help the planet,” Liao said.

Liao discussed making humans intolerant to meat through chemical and hormonal interventions while also admitting that he loves meat too much to give it up.

“But people are not willing to give up meat. Some people will be willing to, but other people – they may be willing to but they have a weakness of will. They say ‘this steak is just too juicy, I can’t do that.’ I’m one of those by the way,” Liao admitted.

“So here’s a thought. So it turns out that we know a lot about — we have these intolerances,” Liao continued. “For example I have a milk intolerance. And some people are intolerant to crayfish. So possibly we can use human engineering to make the case that we’re intolerant to certain kinds of meat, to certain kinds of bovine proteins.”

“There’s this thing called the Lone Star tick where if it bites you, you will become allergic to meat. So that’s something we can do through human engineering. We can possibly address really big world problems through human engineering,” he added.

But Liao also wants to shrink humans through eugenics or hormone injections so they consume less resources.

In sum, Liao believes that solving climate change starts with the individual. That’s why he suggests we turn humans into cat-eyed, meat-allergic, semi-genius, hobbit people,” reported Marketplace in 2016.

Liao’s elitist proposals might seem absurd and immoral, but globalist entities like the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Gates Foundation take his philosophies very seriously.

During the WEF’s 2021 Davos Summit, Liao’s 2012 paper “Human Engineering and Climate Change” was brought up during its discussion of the ‘Planetary Health Diet’, a globalist initiative to shift mankind towards plant-based diets and consuming alternative protein sources like insects and synthetic lab-grown meat tissue like the Bill Gates-backed Beyond Meats.

“Last year in December, in preparation for this year’s virtual Davos Summit, the World Economic Forum unveiled its bioengineering framework in a presentation called ‘3 Scenarios for How Bioengineering Could Change Our World in 10 Years’,” BioHackInfo reported in February.

“Edible vaccines grown in plants and CRISPR gene-editing were some of the highlights of the framework. The presentation was based off a World Economic Forum sponsored academic paper called Bioengineering Horizon Scan 2020. For this year’s Davos Summit, Liao’s human bioengineering paper was added for consideration as a possible add-on to the ‘Bioengineering Horizon Scan 2020’ paper for both the World Economic Forum’s bioengineering framework and Climate Change framework as it tackles both topics.”

And the WEF claims if you don’t like the idea of eating bugs and lab-grown tissue as part of its Great Reset agenda, then it’s because you’re racist.