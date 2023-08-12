Best Buy has come under fire after it was revealed that a company leadership program specifically excludes white people from participating.
Candidates for the program ‘must meet the (racial) requirements’ and ‘identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander.’
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Details of the discriminatory program were leaked by James O’Keefe’s new watchdog group OMG and are causing outrage on social media.
InfoWars reports: A virtual form for the program features the Best Buy logo and says candidates for the program seeking to enhance leadership skills “must meet the [racial] requirements” before saying it’s only open to people who “identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander.”
Another Twitter user highlighted the fact the group behind the leadership program, McKinsey & Co., has previously partnered with the World Economic Forum as part of The Global Lighthouse Network “pushing SEL [social and emotional learning], DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion], CRT [critical race theory] and ESG [environmental, social and governance] in schools around the world.”
Following news of the leadership program’s evidently racist details, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry made her X account private.
The retailer was also hit with fierce criticism and calls for boycotts.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Best Buy Management Announce Leadership Program That’s Only Open To ‘People Of Colour’ - August 12, 2023
- Bioethicist Linked To WEF Suggests Genetically Modifying Humans To Induce Meat Intolerance - August 12, 2023
- What Could Go Wrong? Rob Schneider Questions Release of 2 Billion More GMO Mosquitoes - August 12, 2023