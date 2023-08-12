What Could Go Wrong? Rob Schneider Questions Release of 2 Billion More GMO Mosquitoes

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider is a little bit skeptical about the release of another two billion EPA-approved GMO mosquitoes.

What could possibly go wrong?

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Schneider took to twitter to share an article announcing the latest move and sarcastically remarked: “Don’t worry. I’m sure the Government & Bill Gates have our best interests in mind”

Infowars reports: He questioned whether the mozzies would be injecting people with something when they “stung” people.

“What could go wrong with releasing 2 BILLION GMO mosquitoes?!” he joked on X. “When they bite people what exactly is going to be mosquito-injected into people? Don’t worry… I’m sure the Government and Bill Gates have our best interests in mind.”

What could go wrong with releasing 2 BILLION GMO mosquitoes?! When they bite people what exactly is going to be mosquito-injected into people?

Don’t worry…

I’m sure the Government and Bill Gates have our best interests in mind. https://t.co/VZw3kCEwYU — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 10, 2023

The Children’s Health Defense (CHD) article Schneider posted explains, “GE mosquitoes created by biotechnology company Oxitec have been released in the U.S., even though the long-term effects could be disastrous.”

The mosquitoes have been released in California, Florida and Texas, with the two latter states recently seeing the first cases of locally acquired malaria in 20 years.