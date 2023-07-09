CNN Warns Viewers: “Sound of Freedom Is Hateful Anti-Pedophilia Propaganda”

CNN has warned its audience that the new anti-child trafficking movie Sound of Freedom is nothing more than a “conspiracy theory” that spreads “hateful anti-pedophilia propaganda.”
CNN, along with Rolling Stone, the Washington Post and The Guardian all slammed the box office hit, which is based on true events, as a dangerous conspiracy born out of the Q Anon movement.
Rolling Stone declared that the film was “designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.”
WaPo accused the “low-budget” film’s star, Jim Caveizel, who plays former DHS agent and child rescuer Tim Ballard, of “embracing Q Anon,” while the Guardian slammed it as a “paranoid Q-adjacent thriller.”
CNN claimed the movie was intended to induce a “moral panic” about pedophiles.
Infowars.com reports: Why left is appearing to seethe so badly over the true story laid out in Sound of Freedom that exposes the multi-billion child trafficking trade?
Many on social media called out these news networks’ bad-faith reporting in response, with some noting how they took on the opposite tone for the questionable Netflix movie “Cuties” in 2020, which is about a pre-teen girl who starts a “twerking dance squad” in defiance of her parents.
Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verástegui warned on Fox News that the establishment is “trying to take this movie away from theaters” because it aims to expose the $150-billion-a-year child trafficking industry.
“I’m just so grateful that people are showing up in theaters. I mean, we have, we have a goal of 2 million people in theaters for 2 million children that will be traffic this year. And we’re very close to, to get to that goal,” he said.
“And this is amazing. And it’s important because if we succeed in the in theaters, then the media is going to talk about this problem. People will not know about this, because there’s a lot of people they don’t know that this is real. They think that this is too far from them. It’s happening next door behind your house. And the more people if more people know about this problem.”
Sound of Freedom greatly outperformed box office expectations, hitting over $14 million on its July 4th opening alone.
Caveizel expressed gratitude to audiences for watching the important film after news emerged it was beating out Disney’s Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny in theaters.
Notably, Disney had purchased the rights to Sound of Freedom in 2018 but shelved the release, leading some to speculate that decision was not coincidental.
Be sure to catch Sound of Freedom in a theater near you!