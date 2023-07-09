CNN Warns Viewers: “Sound of Freedom Is Hateful Anti-Pedophilia Propaganda”

CNN has warned its audience that the new anti-child trafficking movie Sound of Freedom is nothing more than a “conspiracy theory” that spreads “hateful anti-pedophilia propaganda.”

CNN, along with Rolling Stone, the Washington Post and The Guardian all slammed the box office hit, which is based on true events, as a dangerous conspiracy born out of the Q Anon movement.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Rolling Stone declared that the film was “designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.”

WaPo accused the “low-budget” film’s star, Jim Caveizel, who plays former DHS agent and child rescuer Tim Ballard, of “embracing Q Anon,” while the Guardian slammed it as a “paranoid Q-adjacent thriller.”

CNN claimed the movie was intended to induce a “moral panic” about pedophiles.

On The Sound of Freedom, CNN says child sex trafficking is real, but "these films are created out of moral panics… it specifically is looking at QAnon concepts of these child trafficking rings." Do you want more QAnon because this is how you get more QAnon. pic.twitter.com/IsIRWVp1X3 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 8, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Why left is appearing to seethe so badly over the true story laid out in Sound of Freedom that exposes the multi-billion child trafficking trade?

Many on social media called out these news networks’ bad-faith reporting in response, with some noting how they took on the opposite tone for the questionable Netflix movie “Cuties” in 2020, which is about a pre-teen girl who starts a “twerking dance squad” in defiance of her parents.

Look at how they talk about Sound of Freedom vs. Cuties



One movie is about ending child trafficking and the other sexualizes kids



The media is the enemy of the people pic.twitter.com/0iHfPNWXct — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 8, 2023

Publications like the @RollingStone represents the mainstream media and narrative that aggressively sexualizes children. From lowering the age of consent to the Transgender social contagion to porn in schools, these organizations follow the same marching orders.



In September,… pic.twitter.com/KHMyoZAtoR — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) July 8, 2023

The attacks on ‘Sound of Freedom’ tell you everything you need to know about the people & publications pushing these narratives. They do not reflect the views of the vast majority of decent people everywhere & for too long they have had information dominance which has enabled a… https://t.co/eAIgOKA72r — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 8, 2023

So, there are some very sick people attacking Sound of Freedom as a “Qanon” conspiracy. Must be pedos. Here is a clip of the actual events reenacted in the film. Tim Ballard is a hero. pic.twitter.com/g3fQjeo8up — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) July 7, 2023

When WaPo chooses to carry water for child traffickers, it becomes clear “Sound of Freedom” is a film you have to see. https://t.co/JFsxyf6Vsk — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) July 8, 2023

The media has received instructions to denigrate the film "Sound of Freedom".



Why would they be attacking a film about the global child-trafficking trade?



An actual journalist would want to expose this horror.



Who are they protecting? #SoundOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/fXophgTPVM — Lawrence Hakiwai (Father/of two) (@SonofOmahu) July 8, 2023

The estimated number of children trafficked around the world is 5.5 million. Yet The Guardian resorts to lazy derogatory tropes such as “QAnon-adjacent” and “paranoid” in their review of Sound of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/uCQh4HVrtY — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 8, 2023

Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verástegui warned on Fox News that the establishment is “trying to take this movie away from theaters” because it aims to expose the $150-billion-a-year child trafficking industry.

“I’m just so grateful that people are showing up in theaters. I mean, we have, we have a goal of 2 million people in theaters for 2 million children that will be traffic this year. And we’re very close to, to get to that goal,” he said.

Sound of Freedom actor/producer @EVerastegui slams the Guardian for calling the film 'paranoid' and 'Q-Anon' pic.twitter.com/j1OlAWbDM7 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2023

“And this is amazing. And it’s important because if we succeed in the in theaters, then the media is going to talk about this problem. People will not know about this, because there’s a lot of people they don’t know that this is real. They think that this is too far from them. It’s happening next door behind your house. And the more people if more people know about this problem.”

Sound of Freedom greatly outperformed box office expectations, hitting over $14 million on its July 4th opening alone.

Caveizel expressed gratitude to audiences for watching the important film after news emerged it was beating out Disney’s Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny in theaters.

Jim Caviezel gives EMOTIONAL Interview as 'Sound of Freedom' BEATS Indiana Jones: “We are not Disney’s film, We are the people’s film. Can we love God’s children more than we fear evil.. that’s the challenge here.. Americans are up to it. God’s children are no longer for sale” pic.twitter.com/ecVrSfjVrZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2023

Notably, Disney had purchased the rights to Sound of Freedom in 2018 but shelved the release, leading some to speculate that decision was not coincidental.

🔥 Sound of Freedom was originally produced in 2018. DISNEY bought & SHELVED #SoundOfFreedom refusing to release it. 🧐 Why wouldn’t Disney want us to see human trafficked children saved? It took @AngelStudiosInc & @ElonMusk to get this movie to the public. GOD’S CHILDREN ARE NOT… pic.twitter.com/1N1SX7w5aj — ♥️ Joy Reborn ♥️ (@RedRising11) July 2, 2023

I have a question @RobertIger! Why did Disney sit on Sound of Freedom for so many years? Did you not want to release an anti-pedophile film? pic.twitter.com/ZfxML2A5bg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2023

Be sure to catch Sound of Freedom in a theater near you!