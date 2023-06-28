Biden Says Putin Is “Clearly Losing the War in Iraq”

The US President has slipped up again.

Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that Russian president Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Iraq.

Biden had stopped to chat with reporters up on the South Lawn as he departed en route to Chicago, Illinois.

One reporter asked Biden “to what extent” Putin has been weakened by the recent events in Russia, including an attempted military coup.

Biden answered by saying “It’s hard to tell but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq.”

“He’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world,” Biden added. “And it’s not just NATO. It’s not just the European Union. It’s Japan. It’s, you know, 40 nations,” he continued referring to the opposition against Putin.

WATCH: