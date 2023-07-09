President Trump Meets With Mel Gibson To Discuss How To End Elite Pedophilia

President Trump met with Mel Gibson on Saturday night to discuss a strategy for ending elite pedophilia and child trafficking in America.

The meeting at UFC 290 on Saturday night comes hot on the heels of the release of the anti-child trafficking movie Sound of Freedom. Gibson has been a major promoter of the movie. “One of the most disturbing problems in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children” Gibson said.

UFC boss Dana White pledged, just hours earlier to pay for all of his employees to see the groundbreaking film.

Thepostmillennial.com reports: The encounter backstage at the highly anticipated UFC event created a buzz among attendees and media. Joined by Roger Stone, the meeting brought together three individuals known for their strong personalities and outspoken views, resulting in a captivating blend of politics, entertainment, and intrigue.

Shooting the sh*t with @realDonaldTrump and #MelGibson at the UFC fight in Vegas pic.twitter.com/nVnwYFotfA — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 9, 2023

President Donald Trump emerged from backstage and made a highly visible appearance in the crowd at T-Mobile arena on Saturday night, accompanied by UFC boss Dana White. Trump was met with an electrifying reception from an enthusiastic crowd.

WHAT AN ENTRANCE: Crowd erupts as President Trump makes grand entrance into UFC290 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OjRgIuV3q5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 9, 2023

Sound of Freedom released nationwide on July 4th, made an impressive debut by topping the box office charts. The film’s innovative pay-it-forward technology, developed by Angel Studios, contributed to its success. Distributed by Angel Studios in the US, Sound of Freedom grossed over $14 million on its first day, surpassing other contenders like Disney’s “Indiana Jones,” which opened on June 30 and reportedly brought in $11.5 million, according to Deadline.

The movie’s unique approach to ticket sales, utilizing a patent-pending pay-it-forward model, generated an additional $2.6 million in revenue. Sound of Freedom exceeded pre-release projections, which estimated earnings between $11 and $15 million over a six-day span, by surpassing the mark in just one day.

Sound of Freedom is based on the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, who left his job to independently rescue children from human traffickers and pedophiles. The film portrays Ballard’s efforts to save two children and a group of over 50 others, based on a real mission in which Ballard and his team rescued a total of 123 people, including 55 children.

Towards the end of the movie, during the credits, actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays Ballard, addresses the audience with a heartfelt message. Caviezel acknowledges the obstacles faced by the film during production and highlights the crimes and horrors of the sex trafficking industry. He then encourages viewers to scan a QR code that will help provide tickets to those who would otherwise be unable to afford them.

Neal Harmon, the CEO of Angel Studios, expressed his excitement about the movie’s success, stating, “This movie has now taken on a life of its own to become something more than that, a grassroots movement.” Harmon emphasized the importance of word-of-mouth spreading and the support of passionate fans and investors to ensure the film reaches a wider audience.

Tim Ballard, the CEO and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, which combats human trafficking globally, serves as the inspiration behind “Sound of Freedom,” capturing the early days of the organization’s work.

While there is not yet documentation as to what President Trump and Mel Gibson talked about,, it certainly adds another layer of intrigue to an already eventful weekend, blending politics, entertainment, and the ongoing success of Sound of Freedom.