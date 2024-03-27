Baltimore Barge Disaster Was A ‘Black Swan’ Event Says General Flynn

General Miacheal Flynn has raised questions about the Baltimore barge disaster.
Six people are missing, presumed dead after a container ship hit the landmark Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore on Tuesday, causing it to collapse.
The bridge snapped and plunged into the Patapsco River at about 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT), after the Singapore-flagged Dali container ship crashed into it.
The White House and federal government agencies very quickly concluded that the incident was an accident and not an act of terrorism.
According to Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove “Authorities are heavily downplaying the risk of foul play here.”
In the following video President Trump’s former national security adviser (and retired lieutenant general) Michael Flynn joins Alex Jones live to give his expert analysis of the Baltimore barge-bridge disaster.
He says: “Can we take the idea that this (Baltimore bridge collapse) was a terrorist attack off the table … and absolutely we cannot do that”
