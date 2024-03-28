Canadians Will Soon Be Taxed For Rain Falling On Their Property If Gov’t Isn’t Stopped

Canadians could soon be paying tax on the amount of rainwater that falls on their property if this far-left government isn’t toppled and sanity restored in the once proud nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet is packed with World Economic Forum acolytes, including deputy prime minster Chrystia Freeland, a Young Global Leader, and the results are sadly predictable.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Canadians are losing their freedoms as fast as the purchasing power of their dollars are declining.

The far-left virus has infected every level of government. The mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, has outdone her comrades in the national parliament by moving to tax residents based on the amount of rainwater that falls onto their properties.

The government is calling it a “wastewater usage tax,” and it’s based on the amount of rainwater that runs off residents’ hard surfaces, such as driveways and roofs.

The proposal states that properties with more hard surfaces will pay higher taxes, as these surfaces contribute to runoff that ends up in city’s sewer system during storms.

CounterSignal reports: Other than shock and mockery, many are questioning the feasibility of accurately measuring and enforcing taxes based on individual property characteristics.

A statement from the city says they would categorize residents according to their property size.

“For properties less than one hectare in size, there would be a tiered, flat rate stormwater charge based on the average hard surface area of all properties in each tier.”

“Property tiers are determined by property size ranges for different property types – residential, multi-residential and condominium, and industrial commercial and institutional,” it reads.

The idea was previously considered in 2017 under then-Mayor John Tory but was ultimately dismissed as impractical.

Before she was elected in June 2023, Conservative Premier Doug Ford warned Toronto residents that the NDP-branded Mayor Chow would pull off tax-raising schemes, though it’s unclear that he’d ever imagined she would try one as absurdly unique as this.

Days before she was elected mayor, Ford told a group of reporters:

“You want my opinion? If Olivia Chow gets in, it will be an unmitigated disaster,” he said.

“Taxes are going to go up 25 to 30 per cent, when people can’t afford the rent, can’t afford mortgages now. Business are going to be fleeing Toronto, as far as I’m concerned,” Ford added.

The city is running public consultations on their rain tax scheme until April 30, including open virtual meetings on April 8th, 11th, and 16th, as well as an online survey.