Bill Gates Makes Multi-Million Dollar Bet That Turbo Cancers Will Explode Around the World

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has invested millions of dollars in a French biotech company working to rebuild the immune systems of cancer patients, as the global elite continue making major moves in the turbo cancer economy.

In December, Pfizer made a $43 billion dollar bet that turbo cancers are going to become the most profitable area of medical treatment, shocking the medical world by acquiring Seagen, a small drug company that treats cancers and currently makes just $2 billion per year.

Pfizer’s new acquisition means they will be able to treat seven out of 10 of the world’s top fast-growing cancers. Not bad for a company looking to corner the market in treating the same problem it is causing.

Now Gates, who has a long history of “predicting” catastrophic events, has followed Pfizer’s lead, investing millions in an “experimental cancer trial” designed to “rebuild immune systems.”

The Gates Foundation, which invested billions in the Covid-19 vaccines, is now using some of its profits to invest $5 million in Smart Immune, a French biotech start-up.

Smart Immune will use the Gates Foundation funds to conduct an experimental, early-stage trial of the technology in cancer patients, which aims to rebuild their immune systems after chemotherapy.

Smart Immune also received a $17.5 million grant and equity investment from the European Innovation Council.

CEO Karine Rossignol told the Financial Times that Smart Immune was now hoping to attract further investment from interested parties to develop its research further.

“Our work in rearming patients’ immune systems is particularly exciting for global health since this concept has application beyond oncology and into infectious diseases such as HIV,” she said.

So what is happening here?

First, it must be acknowledged that Gates (and Pfizer) are responsible for the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that are causing turbo cancers at rates previously unseen in the history of the world.

It is no coincidence that both Pfizer and Gates are willing to bet billions of dollars on turbo cancer continuing to explode at exponential rates around the world in coming years.