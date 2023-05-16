Tory MP Warns: Plummeting Birthrates Are Biggest Threat to Western Society

It’s not China, Russia, Iran or even the so called climate crisis, but rather plummeting birthrates that represents the greatest single threat to Western society, according to Conservative MP Miriam Cates.

The Tory MP told the National Conservatism Conference in London on Monday that the most important issue facing the West is the “failure to deliver” babies. She argued that forces like “cultural Marxism” and a lack of pro-family government policies removed any incentives for the younger generations to start families.

None of our philosophical musings or policy proposals will amount to anything unless we address one overarching threat.



It's not neo-Marxism, inflation, or taxation. It's one critical outcome that liberal individualism has failed to deliver: babies.



-MP Miriam Cates #NatConUK pic.twitter.com/nUN22e4z6o — National Conservatism (@NatConTalk) May 15, 2023

Cates said: “None of our philosophical musings or policy proposals will amount to anything long-lasting unless we address the one overarching threat to British conservatism, and indeed to the whole of Western society. No it’s not climate change, it’s not Russia or China or Iran, it’s not the Neo-Marxist ideology that has so weakened our institutions, it’s not inflation, or taxation, or poor productivity. There is one critical outcome that liberal individualism has completely failed to deliver and that is babies”

“I’ve heard many people say that having children is a lifestyle choice, but having children is about as much of a lifestyle choice as eating. It’s fundamental to our survival” She added.

Cates also blamed mass indoctrination and slammed schools and universities for teaching pupils that Britain’s history is “racist” and that mankind is “killing the earth”, saying this is reflected in birth rates.

She told the conference young people would not have children if they did not have “hope for the future”.

Breitbart reports: The Member of Parliament, who has become a leading voice — if not one of the only voices — within the Conservative Party for pro-family policies, went on to say that it is imperative to give a positive vision to young people, saying that the hope for the future has been overpowered by the forces of cultural Marxism, which she said according to The Guardian is “systematically destroying our children’s souls.”

Cates argued that a broader societal shift is required to foster the environment needed to encourage families to prosper, saying that while important, home ownership and employment are not the only things that matter in the equation.

“When culture, schools and universities openly teach that our country is racist, our heroes are villains, humanity is killing the Earth, you are what you desire, diversity is theology, boundaries are tyranny and self-restraint is oppression, is it any wonder that mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide, and epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion characterise the emerging generation?” Cates questioned.

Nevertheless, the Tory MP went on to criticise the Conservative government for failing to deliver pro-family policies. One of the chief complaints among pro-family advocates has been how the state taxes families versus individuals: the government only taxes individuals, not family units, meaning that families reliant upon a single income of £50,000 will take home less money than two working parents on salaries of £25,000, thereby incentivising both partners to work rather than stay at home with children.

Rather than attempting to help families during the cost of living crisis, Prime Minister Sunak’s government has instead introduced policies dubbed as “stealth taxes” in which future tax band thresholds are frozen. This will likely see thousands of middle-class families be placed in artificially high tax brackets as their wages rise due to inflation, which the freeze doesn’t take into account. To add insult to injury, family benefit programmes were also frozen, meaning that the same families will likely be priced out of the government programmes as their paychecks increase along with inflation.