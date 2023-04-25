Seymour Hersh: West Knows Weapons Sent To Ukraine Are Ending Up On The Black Market

The West is well aware that the weapons it sends to Ukraine are ending up on the black market, according to veteran journalist Seymour Hersh.

Hersh, who has also revealed that the Biden administration was responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, claims that Poland, Romania, and other countries are being flooded with arms intended for Kiev.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

SHTFplan reports: Is all of this part of the master war plans going on? Considering the U.S. is well aware of these actions, it could very well be the intention.

Hersh claims that Western-supplied arms are being sold by Ukrainian commanders to smugglers in Poland, Romania, and other states. He made the claims while speaking to Afshin Rattansi on his program Going Underground, and said the West is aware of this black-market trade, as some reports about missing arms shipments have even appeared in the U.S. media.

He also said that these “black market” deals started happening almost immediately after the U.S. started arming Ukraine after the conflict broke out in February of last year. “Poland, Romania, and other countries on the border were being flooded with weapons we [the US and allies] were shipping for the war to Ukraine.”

“Often, it wasn’t generals, it was colonels and others, who were given shipments of some weapons, [who] would personally resell them… to the dark market,” Hersh explained. The journalist also noted that there was concern in the West last year that some of the arms sent to Ukraine, such as Stinger shoulder-launched missiles, could be used to “shoot down an airplane at considerable height.”

As for Western-supplied weapons ending up on the black market, “CBS wrote a story about it that they were forced to retract,” Hersh said according to a report by RT. Hersh said that the mainstream media is supporting the stance of the U.S. ruling class that “we’re on the side of Ukraine. We all hate Russia,” and that’s why the article had to be retracted. We aren’t going to get the truth, we are only going to get the story the masters need the slaves to believe.

Russia has also warned the West that its weapons are going to end up being turned on them. “NATO military supplies intended for the Kiev regime end up in the hands of terrorists, extremists, and criminal groups in the Middle East, Central Africa, Southeast Asia,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in October. At the time, she estimated the black-market turnover at one billion dollars per month.