Tommy Robinson: UK Govt Is Paying Provocateurs To Trigger Riots

Tommy Robinson has claimed that the Britsh government is paying provoateurs to trigger riots across the country.
Appearing on the The Alex Jones Show on Monday, Robinson, who has been accused of stoking the riots, breaks down the UK government’s effort to foment civil war between citizens. concerned for their safety and sovereignty, and the state-sanctioned Muslim invaders.
