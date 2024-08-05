Kamala Harris Vows To Accelerate WEF’s ‘Urgent’ Depopulation Agenda on ‘Day One’

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has endorsed the globalist vision of a depopulated world, telling an audience that reducing the global population is an “urgent” necessity to fight climate change.

During a recent speech at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Harris claimed that reducing the number of people in the world will enable our children to access clean air and water.

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” Harris said to the applauding audience.

However, the vice president did not provide details on how she plans to cull the human population.

Did you hear that? Listen again pic.twitter.com/Uh2gyL9mIZ — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 22, 2024

The White House quickly released a transcript of the disturbing speech with the word “population” crossed out and “pollution” added in brackets to imply that this was what the “VP really intended to say.”

FactCheck.org even confirmed that the video where the VP said “reduce population” was real and not deepfake.

Harris’s video has since gone viral. A comment on a post that shared the video said, “If they want to reduce population, we definitely should start with them.”

Meanwhile, World Economic Forum members are doubling down on the agenda to depopulate the world by any means necessary.

WEF professor Bill McGuire has called for the “involuntary depopulation” of billions of humans in order to save the planet from so-called “global boiling.”

Professor McGuire, an emeritus of earth sciences at the WEF-funded University College London and co-director of the New Weather Institute, is a far-left climate activist and U.N. collaborator.

McGuire declared Saturday in a since-deleted tweet, “If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate.”

Reworded



Emissions have only fallen at times of major economic shock, due to pandemic or otherwise



A much bigger one is the only way emissions will fall by at least 50% in 66 months – needed to have any chance of dodging dangerous, all pervasive, #climate breakdown pic.twitter.com/vsdbVl3Wma — Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 12, 2024

McGuire’s final solution sounds like the yet-to-be-released COVID-19 sequel that fellow eugenicists, such as the WHO’s Tedros Ghebreyesus have warned about in recent months.