Paris Olympics Athletes Banned from Displaying Christian Symbols

While numerous celebrities have been pictured wearing Baphomet icons around their neck at the Paris Olympic Games, Christian symbols including images of Jesus have been strictly banned.

Olympic athletes across a range of sports are reporting that officials are refusing to allow them to participate in their events if they are wearing or displaying anything that expresses their faith in Jesus or promotes Christianity.

Joao Chianca, a Brazilian surfer, is also a Christian. The 23-year-old’s boards are adorned with an image of the iconic “Christ the Redeemer” statue.

Chianca, who explains that his faith in Christ is central to his life, was given a stark decision to make – either remove an image of Jesus Christ from his surf board or be banned from the competition.

“The painting is not authorized in the Olympic Games because Christ is a religious figure,” the athlete posted on social media. “The Games have strict rules and focus on total neutrality.”

Olympic athletes are banned from displaying Christian symbols at the Olympics despite the opening ceremony featuring an obvious mockery of an iconic Christian symbol, the Last Supper of Christ.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò called it “the latest in a long series of vile attacks on God, the Catholic Religion and natural Morality by the antichristic elite that holds Western countries hostage.”

In a now-deleted Instagram story he revealed that Olympic organizers told him that he was not authorized to have Jesus on his board because “Christ is a religious figure” and the “games have strict rules and focus on total neutrality.”

“Just received the news that [the] painting is not authorized at the Olympic Games because Christ is a religious figure, and the Games have strict rules and focus on total neutrality,” he wrote, according to The Sydney Morning Herald journalist Dan Walsh.

So, the Paris Games allowed pagans and perverts to mock the Christian faith during the Opening Ceremony, but athletes are forbidden from sharing their faith during the Games?

Countless celebrities including Snoop Dogg have been caught wearing Baphomet-themed jewelry and performing Satanic hand gestures for the cameras at the Games.

If you were on the fence about which side Snoop was on – he made it clear upon his appearance at the Satanic Olympics ritual. He wears Baphomet upon his heart. pic.twitter.com/doX17VDA0S — ⚜Malak of 5th Avenue📯 (@Malakof5thAve) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, former ESPN and NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya recalled that when the Olympics were held in Brazil eight years ago, they heavily incorporated the nearly 100-foot-tall statue into its marketing plan.

Why are the Paris organizers so determined to prohibit Christians from expressing their faith? It is offensive to vast numbers of Christians around the world.

“Christ the Redeemer is an iconic symbol of Brazil,” she said.

“It was nearly impossible to visit during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. It was prominent in the ‘beauty shots’ televised worldwide during the games. Let him surf with the boards!”