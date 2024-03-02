Leaked Docs Reveal Trudeau Regime Helped China Develop Deadly Bioweapons in 2019

The Trudeau regime secretly colluded with the Chinese military to develop a ‘deadly pathogen’ in 2019, according to newly leaked documents.

The Toronto Sun reported, “We now know why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fought so hard to keep secret the documents revealing scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were fired from Canada’s highest security biolab because of their undisclosed relationships with agencies of the People’s Republic of China.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service revealed that Qiu, “developed deep, cooperative relationships with a variety of People’s Republic of China institutions and has intentionally transferred scientific knowledge and materials to China in order to benefit the PRC, and herself, without regard for the implications to her employer or to Canada’s interests.”

Infowars.com reports: The Sun article described the lengths that globalist Canadian Prime Minister went through to conceal the documents exposing the Chinese connections.

The PM ignored the House of Commons when it requested the information and even went to court to fight against the release.

After an all-party committee finally examined the documents, it found most of them could be made public and were not a national security threat.

The group also said Trudeau tried to keep the files from being released out of embarrassment, not due to any national security concerns.

Canadian MP and candidate for prime minister Pierre Poilievre delivered a speech this week where he criticized the corrupt PM and accused him of hiding a “massive security breach” at Canada’s “most sensitive laboratory”.

“The Trudeau government’s head of pathogens was collaborating with members of Beijing’s People’s Republic Army, who are responsible for bioweapons and bioterrorism,” he said.

One of the PLA officials even physically entered the lab where Canada’s most secret virological information is held.

POILIEVRE: Head of pathogens at Winnipeg biolab was "collaborating" with Chinese military. People's Liberation Army official had "personal access" to Canada's "most important virological secrets."https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/7ZhJYUYJPQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2024

Of course, the same Chinese military groups, along with the U.S. military, were highly involved in the infamous Wuhan, China biolab where COVID-19 “escaped.”

Thousands of X users responded to the shocking revelations:

Holy shit 👀



Trudeau’s opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, accuses Trudeau of covering up a “massive security breach” at Canada’s “most sensitive laboratory”.



Allegedly, China had access to this lab and Canada’s virological secrets.



Biosecurity is a serious threat worldwide. pic.twitter.com/QsVIsDUyYP — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 1, 2024

BREAKING:



"We've just received these documents that Trudeau has been covering up"



"A massive security breach at the Trudeau governments most sensitive laboratory"



"Where the most dangerous viruses and pathogens are studied and handled"



"Trudeau's government head of… pic.twitter.com/QpSM6C3h2o — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 1, 2024

Wow. 🔥 LISTEN TO THIS WHOLE THING! Share everywhere.



Is Trudeau finished?! Exposed!



Collusion with Beijing, bio-terrorisim, stolen elections, Wuhan lab?



Trudeau just got CAUGHT covering it all up.



Global Military Operations. We ARE taking down the NWO.… pic.twitter.com/3zxevuezXv — Joe Rambo (@BrainStorm_Joe) March 1, 2024

https://t.co/A3AfTZmytL



Alert: Pierre Poilievre makes shocking statement.



"We've just received these documents that Trudeau has been covering up"



"A massive security breach at the Trudeau governments most sensitive laboratory"



"Where the most dangerous viruses and… pic.twitter.com/Vcizkk25Ms — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) March 1, 2024

My latest column:

Trudeau tried to hide massive security failure at Winnipeg biolab: His government has an appalling record of failing to stand on guard for the security of Canadians in the face of China's interference with our democracy https://t.co/YOc4TYY0ug — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) February 29, 2024