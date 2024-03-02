Police: Mitch McConnell’s Sister-in-Law Was Murdered

Texas police have announced that they are treating the death of Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law Angela Chao as a potential homicide.

Chao, who was the CEO of shipping company Foremost Group, died earlier this month after her car drove into a body of water on a private ranch in the state.

Police have now said that the death of the 50-year-old is being treated as ‘highly suspicious’ and is under ‘criminal investigation’, according to CNBC.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said: ‘This incident was not a typical accident.

‘Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity.’

No further details on what kind of criminality may have befallen Chao were shared.

Chao was found dead shortly after midnight on February 11 when her car was pulled out of a pond on a ranch in Johnson City, around 40 miles from Austin.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that teams fought to pull Chao out of a vehicle on the ranch for over an hour.

In a report obtained by the outlet, fire officials said: ‘The deputies were in the water standing on what they believed was the vehicle, trying to gain access to the possible victim inside the vehicle.’

Deputies remained in the water while crews set up lighting to aid the rescue, a tow truck was also brought in to pull the vehicle out.

Officials had to use tools to break the vehicle’s windows and pull Chao from the vehicle where they delivered ‘advanced life support’ for 43 minutes.

The ranch where Chao died is owned by a corporate group that is connected to her husband, venture capitalist Jim Breyer, according to the outlet.

Due to her death remaining the subject of a criminal probe, the sheriff’s office said that 911 logs, audio and video evidence could not be released to media outlets.

The office wrote: ‘Releasing the reports, videos and other information prior to the completion of the investigation would interfere with the investigation and possible prosecution of this matter.’

The letter also went on to ask the Attorney General for his opinion on whether records should be kept from the public.

The sheriff’s office had originally said in their statement that: ‘EMS attempted emergency measures on Ms. Chao but she succumbed from being under the water.

‘Our preliminary has determined this to be an unfortunate accident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.’

Chao’s father, James S.C. Chao, remembered his youngest daughter as ‘thoughtful, kind and devoted’ as well as being a much-loved ‘charismatic and visionary leader.’

He said in a statement: ‘It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved youngest daughter, Angela Chao.

‘Angela is a brilliant woman, a charismatic and visionary leader and much-loved by all her sisters, our entire family and friends.

”As a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, wife and friend, she was unfailingly filial, thoughtful, kind and devoted.’

The family added: ‘As a trail blazer for women in the executive suite, she inspired others to pursue their dreams. She also loved music and tried the French horn as her instrument when young, insisting on carrying it herself to every lesson.

‘These early experiences created a lifelong, passionate commitment to the fine arts.

‘Angela’s name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity. She certainly gave more than her share of both to this world.

‘Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community.’

Chao was the sister of McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who has served as secretary of both the Labor and Transportation departments.

McConnell announced earlier this week that he would be stepping down as the Republican leader in the Senate later this year.

Speaking on the Senate floor, he said: ‘This has been a particularly difficult time for my family. We tragically lost Elaine’s younger sister Angela, just a few weeks ago.

‘When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there’s a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process.’

Angela Chao was married to Jim Breyer, who has an estimated net worth of $2.9billion.

Breyer is part owner of the Boston Celtics, and previously served on the boards of Facebook, Walmart, Marvel, News Crop. and Dell.

She was previously married to billionaire banker Bruce Wasserstein – who died in 2009, just months after they wed.

The Chao family is the only one in the history of the school to have had four daughters attend the Harvard Business School.

Angela completed her bachelor’s in economics, graduating with summa cum laude, in just three years.

She then went on to attend Harvard Business School before joining over her father’s company, The Foremost Group, in 1996. Chao became the CEO of the company in 2018.

She was remembered for her ‘pioneering leadership’ and for being a ‘formidable executive’ in the shipping industry.

In June 2016, Chao was also appointed as independent director of the board of the Bank of China.

Angela Chao was a founding advisory council co-chair of The Asian American Foundation – who gave a statement on the news of her tragic death.

The nonprofit said: ‘The Asian American Foundation is heartbroken to learn of the devastating death of Angela Chao, a beloved businesswoman, philanthropist and respected leader.

‘Angela has left an indelible mark on The Asian American Foundation and the AAPI community.