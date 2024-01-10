Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down on National TV: “I Am NOT an Elite Pedophile!”

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel spent almost ten minutes of his recent show pleading with the audience to not listen to rumors that he is an elite pedophile connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel performed an extended opening monologue of his show trying to persuade viewers that because his name does not appear on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, this means he is exonerated of all claims that he has connections to elite pedophilia Hollywood.

Kimmel brought up footage of Aaron Rodgers, who had recently questioned Kimmel’s links to Epstein, which clearly rattled Kimmel.

Modernity.news reports: Kimmel claimed that “a lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children,” claiming that his family is being harassed because of Rodgers.

Kimmel continued, “Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated.”

He then played a previous clip of himself calling Aaron Rodgers names.

Yes, really.

The rant then continued, “So he saw that, and maybe to retaliate, he decided to insinuate that I am a pedophile. This is how these nuts do it now. You don’t like Trump? You’re a pedophile. It’s their go-to move, and it shows you how much they actually care about pedophilia.”

Kimmel called Rodgers a “hamster-brained man” and said “He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else.”

The host then asked for Rodgers to apologise to him, stating “If he does, do you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on. But he probably won’t do that. My guess is he won’t apologize.”

He then suggested Trump is the real pedo by playing a clip of the former President with Epstein in the early 90s.

This is not comedy. It’s unhinged.

Challenge yourself.

Try to find something genuinely funny in it.

You can’t do it.