Michelle Obama Signs Appear At DNC As Kamala Prepares To Announce VP Running Mate

The Democrats have tweeted an image of Kamala Harris standing in front of a sea of Michelle Obama signs with the caption “Who’s excited?”

Harris has yet to announce her VP running mate, with speculation linking various state governors to the role. However, the tweet by the DNC has sparked feverish speculation on the left that Michelle Obama is set to be announced for the role in the coming days.

“There are only 15 days to the DNC Convention. Who’s excited?” asked the DNC on X, alongside the image of Kamala standing in front of the Michelle Obama signs.

There are only 15 days until the Democratic National Convention.



Who’s excited? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/FHid9xSxpI — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 4, 2024

The social post generated a flurry of activity from liberals excited by the prospect of Michelle Obama supporting Harris on the presidential ticket.

Reacting to the post, one user said “Those signs don’t say Kamala. Weird.”

Another user said, “Why are the DNC printing signs for Michelle Obama?”

“Is this picture supposed to tell us Michelle Obama will be on the ticket?” asked a third.

Former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate, however Michelle has continued to deny reports that she is set to enter the presidential race.

Ms Obama told Harris in a viral video, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you.

“This is going to be historic,” she added.