Neuroscientist: ‘Contagious’ Prions From Covid Jabs Are ‘Transfecting’ the Unvaccinated

A leading neuroscientist has confirmed that mRNA Covid vaccines are releasing prions that are causing an explosion in neurological diseases not just among the vaccinated but also in the wider community due to the prion’s ability to contaminate the environment and transfect other people.

The alert was issued by Dr. Kevin McCairn, a world-renowned and widely published systems neuroscientist who explains that a prion is a type of protein that can trigger normal proteins in the brain to fold abnormally.

The most commonly known prion disease is CJD or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which is a “spongiform encephalopathy” in which the brain becomes spongy, wastes away and ultimately leads to a horrible death. Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease are other neurodegenerative diseases associated with prions.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to Dr. McCairn, contagious prions released by Covid jabs behind the explosion of disease around the world and explain the mechanism for phenomena including “silent hypoxia”, the formation of white fibrous clots, the sudden deaths of athletes, turbo CJD, turbo cancer, amyloidosis, and the explosion of neurological diseases.

However, the research community is facing censorship in educating the public about the dangerous nature of contagious prions.

Dr McCairn cautions that we are in a “highly controlled, information eco-system”, where there is censorship, narrative and counter narrative control, behavioral control and advanced neuro-psychological techniques.

Asked to explain the phenomenon in layman’s terms, Dr. McCairn explained that mRNA technology used in the Covid jabs causes “frame shifting” that leads to prions being produced and transfected.

As a result of the prions being released into the environment, we now have a situation where these lab-designed toxins are being absorbed by living things, including the unvaccinated population.

As a consequence, disease is exploding around the world. Dr. Cairns explains that bioaccumlating misfolded proteins are cascading and forming a chain reaction.

“Misfolded proteins caused by prions can impact every level organ and tissue system in the body, bioaccumulate and are resistant to degradation, thereby building up in the environment, is that we do not need the like for like peptide to cause the misfolding in the next one, for the cascade to occur,” he explained.

“In this instance we have cross seeding epitomes, that no longer need the whole protein, only certain segments to be digested and released to then come into susceptible proteins in the body, to misfold and then the process starts a chain reaction.”

As Dr. Carins explains, there was a co-ordinated effort at the highest levels of the National Institute of Health to suppress the priogenic nature of SARS-Cov-2.

In this sense, nothing has changed and the elite are still attempting to suppress the truth from reaching the general population.