Bill Gates’ Study Claims Peanut M&Ms Healthier Than Grass-Fed Organic Beef

Candy products including peanut M&Ms and Reece Peanut Butter Cups are healthier than beef, pork and chicken according to the results of a Bill Gates’ funded study published in Nature.

Bill Gates is determined to force humanity to stop eating the foods that have sustained the human race for thousands of years by replacing meat with insects, crickets, and his carcinogenic lab-grown fake meat products. As part of the propaganda drive, Gates is funding scientists to publish reports claiming candy is more nutritious than lean organic beef.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Dr. Dariush Moaffarian, a cardiologist, nutrition researcher and dean at the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to conduct research on more than 8,000 different foods and beverages and create a “Food Compass” that rates each food on nine nutritional values and gives each a score of 0-100.

Found in the list of foods, some traditionally considered “junk food” and less desirable, wild game meats rank higher than ground beef, pork chops and even skinless, sauceless chicken breast.

In order, from “best” to “worst” (at least in Gates’ warped world view) the following foods and scores, among many others, include:

Cereal, General Mills Cocoa Puffs – 64

Chicken Breast, grilled, skinless, sauceless – 61 • Opossum, cooked – 57

Potato chips, sour cream and onion flavored – 56

Squirrel, cooked – 56

Corn chips, flavored or plain (Fritos) – 55

Chicken breast, rotisserie, skin on – 48

Bear, cooked – 46 • Beaver, cooked – 43

Chicken wing – 38

M&M’s, peanut chocolate candies – 35

Beef, roast, roasted, lean only – 29

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup – 28

Ground beef, cooked – 26

Cheese, cheddar – 26

Pork bacon, smoked or cured, cooked – 24

Pumpkin pie – 23

Chocolate milk, made from syrup with whole milk – 23

Pork roast, smoked or cured, cooked, lean and fat – 21

Pork chop, smoked or cured, cooked lean only – 21

Pork and beef sausage – 1

Considering Gates’ desire to force humanity to stop eating meat and start consuming his carcinogenic fake meat products, it’s no surprise to see many traditional meats fall to the bottom of the list.

Unfortunately, Gates’ highly biased research has real world effects. Real people risk having their health ruined by the advice.

Moaffarain has been advising government officials and healthcare professionals across the world throughout his career, according to his curriculum vitae. He is co-chair of a task force preparing to present to the White House at the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health next month.