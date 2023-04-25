Justin Trudeau Now Claims He Never Forced Anyone To Get The Covid Vaccine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attempting to rewrite history!

During a public discussion about democracy with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the communist tyrant and outright liar insisted that he never forced anyone to get the Covid vaccine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

TGP report: Trudeau was one of the top enforcers of mandatory COVID vaccines in the world. 50,000 Canadian truckers protested his mandatory COVID vaccine and organized a massive caravan across the country in protest.

Did Justin Trudeau really forget about this?

Chief Nerd reports:

Justin Trudeau: Misinformation and disinformation is carrying people to believe things that are untrue. And vaccinations is a perfect example of it. Like any modern bit of medical advancements, there are potential side effects in vaccinations. And there are people who’ve probably gotten very sick from vaccinations on the billions of people who’ve been vaccinated against COVID over the past few years. But there are far more people who obviously have died due to COVID, died from not getting vaccinated. And the idea that people can fly in the face of science, well, individuals are allowed to make their own choices. There may be all sorts of different reasons why someone is hesitant to get vaccinated.

But I make a distinction, and I have always have, between someone choosing for personal reasons to choose not to get vaccinated, and someone deliberately using misinformation to mislead and scare other people with so-called facts that aren’t facts at all, that lead them to make a choice that endangers their lives and the lives of other citizens. So as prime minister, through the greatest public health crisis that we’ve faced in a hundred years in this country since the Spanish Flu, my responsibility was to keep as many Canadians alive as possible. And all of the scientists and the medical experts and the researchers, not just in Canada, but around the world understood that vaccination was going to be the way through this. And therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure that all the incentives and all the protections were there to encourage canadians to get vaccinated.