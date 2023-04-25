Report: Rupert Murdoch Was Behind Fox News Decision To Fire Tucker Carlson

According to a report from the LA Times it was Rupert Murdoch who made the call to fire Tucker Carlson.

Carlson was by far the most popular host on Fox News, averaging more than 3 million viewers a night. Fox News’ stock dropped following Tucker’s departure on Monday.

TGP reports: Now an exclusive report from the far-left LA Times suggests why Fox News decided to part ways with Tucker.

Here is the LA Times report:

A Fox News representative had no other details on Carlson’s exit. People familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Carlson’s exit is related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer fired by the network last month, the people said. Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to people familiar with the matter. A Fox News representative would not comment.

Murdoch is also said to be concerned over Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection (was not an insurrection) at the U.S. Capitol, in which the host has promoted the conspiracy theory (not a conspiracy theory) that it was provoked by government agents (they were at the Capitol).

So Tucker was fired over a BS discrimination lawsuit and because he dared to tell the truth about January 6th. Murdoch was too cowardly to stand up for the network’s biggest star and offered him up as a sacrifice to the drive-by media jackals.

If there was not a reason to boycott Fox News before, there is now.

Now the big question is what will happen with the J6 footage. Recall Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave the footage directly to Tucker Carlson, not to Fox News.