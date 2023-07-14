Mainstream Media Warns: “Being Physically Healthy Is a Sign of White Supremacy”

Mainstream media outlets have suddenly begun warning that “being physically health” is a sign that you are becoming a “white supremacist.”

Yes, really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to MSNBC, people who exercise regularly and take care of their health may be filled with “hateful and dehumanizing ideas.”

MSNBC first made the outrageous claims in a 2022 op-ed.

The article warns that the “far right” took advantage of at-home fitness trends during the plandemic to push their “white supremacist” beliefs. According to author Cynthia Miller-Idriss, exercising was one of Hitler’s favorite pastimes:

It appears the far right has taken advantage of pandemic at-home fitness trends to expand its decade-plus radicalization of physical mixed martial arts (MMA) and combat sports spaces. Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In “Mein Kampf,” Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with “fanatical love of the fatherland,” would do more for the German nation than any “mediocre” tactical weapons training.

Slaynews.com reports: Miller-Idriss went on to assert that “fitness of course is a staple and a hobby for many people, for whom it is enjoyable and rewarding for brain health and overall well-being.

“Physical fitness channels dopamine, adrenaline, and serotonin in ways that literally feel good.”

However, the article goes on to warn that “intertwining those feelings with hateful and dehumanizing ideas, while promoting the concept that physical warriors are needed to create the strength and dominance to defend one’s people from a perceived enemy, makes for a dangerous and powerful cocktail of radicalization.”

“It’s critical that leaders, including parents, physical trainers, gym owners, coaches, and others in the fitness world understand how online grooming and recruitment can intersect with spaces that we generally think of as promoting health and well-being.”

The article garnered renewed attention on Monday when the outlet re-shared the article on social media.

The far right’s obsession with fitness is going digital https://t.co/saGOFXMn64 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 10, 2023

Social media users took the opportunity to shred the outrageous premise.

Podcaster titan Joe Rogan quipped, “Being healthy is ‘far right.’ Holy f***.”

Being healthy is “far right.” Holy fuck. https://t.co/EZ8kqpX3mF — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 10, 2023

Twitter boss Elon Musk responded to Rogan saying:

“Parody & reality are becoming indistinguishable.”

Parody & reality are becoming indistinguishable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Musk then responded to MSNBC’s post, saying:

“MSNBC thinks you’re a nazi if you work out lmaooo.”

MSNBC thinks you’re a nazi if you work out lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023