Tulsi Gabbard Drops Truth Bomb: ‘Bill Gates Chemicals Causing Transgender Epidemic’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard dropped a series of truth bombs on Twitter this week, warning that chemicals produced by Bill Gates that are sprayed onto our crops are causing the gender dysphoria epidemic that has swept across America.

According to Gabbard, Congress must take immediate action to ban the highly toxic gender-bender crop chemical known as atrazine, which is sprayed all over our food.

Atrazine’s primary manufacturer is Syngenta and it is one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States. Syngenta is partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and recieves substantial funding through them.

Atrazine is extremely dangerous because it alters a person’s hormone profile. Studies have proven that frogs and other animals exposed to atrazine often turn into the opposite sex.

“Congress must ban atrazine, one of the most widely used and toxic herbicides, to stop further contamination of our food & water supply,” Gabbard declared in a tweet.

“Atrazine ‘wreaks havoc with the sex lives of adult male frogs, emasculating three-quarters of them and turning 1 in 10 into females’ according to studies.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Twenty twenty-four presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also spoken out about atrazine, warning that it has no place in agriculture due to the massive risks involved with its use.

Gabbard, Kennedy, and many others are waking up the masses to the chemical destruction of America’s toxic food supply

The corporate media is having a meltdown over these and other prominent figures drawing attention to the chemical pollution being sprayed all over the American food supply. Some outlets are in a panic about it, spreading misinformation and lies in an attempt to quell public fears about the matter.

Since the media is bought and paid for by big industries such as those that profit from pharmaceuticals, crop chemicals, and even transgender mutilation, it only makes sense that the “official” news sources are decrying the facts being stated by Gabbard, Kennedy, and others.

The aforementioned study that Gabbard was referring to in her tweet was published on March 1, 2010. Researchers from UC Berkeley looked at the negative impacts of atrazine, which has been in use in American agriculture for many years.

“The EU has already banned it, now U.S. must do the same,” Gabbard further wrote in her tweet about atrazine. “Call your reps.”

Gabbard’s tweet came after Axios published a hit piece on July 5 trying to paint those talking about the deleterious effects of atrazine as conspiracy theorists.

“Fringe gender-chemical theory goes mainstream,” Axios scoffed about all the attention atrazine is receiving these days.

The Axios hit piece claims that those exposing the truth about atrazine are doing so “without scientific evidence,” referring to people like Gabbard and Kennedy as “fringe political figures” who “are increasingly blaming the existence of transgender people on environmental pollution.”

It turns out that the Axios hit piece followed another even worse one from some media outlet we will not name that was referred to by Axios as being “America’s LGBTQ News Source.”

In that piece, Kennedy is referred to as a “noted anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist … whose career has been defined as much by his membership in one of America’s most famous families as by his allegiance to dangerous conspiracy theories.”

These cheap shots might work on the handful of people who still read mainstream “news,” but most people these days are waking up to the fact that vaccines, crop chemicals, and other big industry products are dangerous and should be outlawed.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is another atrazine denier that claims the crop chemical is safe for the general population at current exposure levels.