Dr. Phil Sounds the Alarm: ‘Elite Pedophiles Behind Trans Kids Agenda’

On Wednesday’s edition of Dr. Phil Primetime, a whistleblower exposed the dark side of the medical industry’s transgender push on children.

According to the whistleblower, the attempt to normalize trans kids is being pushed by the same shadowy cabal who want to normalize pedophilia.

In a video promoting the episode posted to social media, the whistleblower discusses witnessing “medical harms and trauma” of kids that inspired her to publicly speak out against the dangerous medical racket.