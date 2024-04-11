Dr. Phil Sounds the Alarm: ‘Elite Pedophiles Behind Trans Kids Agenda’

Fact checked
April 11, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Dr Phil sounds the alarm about trans kids agenda and elite pedophilia
LinkedInRedditTelegram

On Wednesday’s edition of Dr. Phil Primetime, a whistleblower exposed the dark side of the medical industry’s transgender push on children.

According to the whistleblower, the attempt to normalize trans kids is being pushed by the same shadowy cabal who want to normalize pedophilia.

In a video promoting the episode posted to social media, the whistleblower discusses witnessing “medical harms and trauma” of kids that inspired her to publicly speak out against the dangerous medical racket.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.