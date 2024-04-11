WEF Unveils Mind Reading Technology That Reports ‘Thought Crimes’ to the Police

The World Economic Forum has unveiled new mind reading technology that they say will allow governments to report ‘thought crimes’ of non-compliant citizens to the police.

According to a disturbing report by SFGate, ‘we may need to rethink freedom of thought’ due to mind reading nanotech, while The Information reported Monday that AI is now being used to read the mind, leading to ‘consequences from the data gold rush’.

During a 2006 congressional discussion regarding the Electronic Surveillance Modernization Act which was aimed at greatly expanding U.S. government surveillance powers, congressman Pete Hoekstra, Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee spoke to the concept of using emerging technologies in the realm of 'intention understanding' to scan the public for potential terroristic thoughts.

“Our country needs to rapidly and effectively bring every intelligence tool to bear to find our enemies, detect and understand their intentions, and thwart their hostile and terrorist acts against our country and our people,” Hoekstra said.

The Congressman’s goal of utilizing ‘every’ intelligence tool to ‘detect and understand’ target’s intentions implies knowing what is being thought within the brains of whomever the government deems ‘interesting‘.

While government officials discuss brain minoring, the corporate world government at the World Economic Forum takes interest in mind control thought monitoring as well.

EXCLUSIVE: AI Plan To Read Workers' Minds And Control Them Announced By WEF Leaders pic.twitter.com/GHPDRKopyq — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 30, 2023

The field of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and electroencephalogram (EEG) currently only measure brain activity, but cannot decipher thoughts. That is changing with advances in function magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machines that can better monitor the brain and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) machines that can alter brain states.

Government funding of studies, such as one published in Human Brain Mapping and funded by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) seek to better understand the workings of the mind and how it thinks.

“[The study] offers new evidence that the neural dimensions of concept representation are universal across people and languages,” Carnegie Mellon wrote.

Understanding the brain’s activity in relation to language, and thus speaking, is key to understanding what it’s thinking, and is currently being tested without using implants such as Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

Much of the research is conducted under the humanitarian guise of helping injured people regain a decent standard of living, and while that certainly is being done, the underlying technology is also able to be used for greater surveillance power by the state.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) (formerly the Department of War) already announced plans to not just read but control the minds of society with nanotech ‘smart dust‘.

The advancement of utilizing microscopic nanotech for neurological interfaces is no surprise, as human brain mapping was being developed decades ago with DARPA funding, as this 2007 white paper states.

Just as years before the mRNA covid vaccine gene therapy injections were released news outlets reported the ‘era of human gene editing is here – what happens next is critical’, the era of mind reading is now here as well, and what happens next is most definitely critical.