Italy Releases Evidence That COVID Jabs Cause ‘Extensive Brain Damage’

Italy has released bombshell evidence that proves Covid mRNA jabs cause ‘extensive brain damage’ in recipients.

According to a new study conducted by Italian researchers, severe neurological complications have risen since the rollout of the toxic mRNA vaccines.

The study found that one in three people who received the shots suffered “tremors, insomnia, muscle spasms,” and more shortly afterwards.

NN reports: The researchers note that neurological complications have soared among the vaccinated.

The study, conducted by top researchers from the University Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milan, Italy, was published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccines.

During the Italian population-based study, scientists aimed to “evaluate the neurological complications after the first and/or second dose of COVID-19 vaccines and factors potentially associated with these adverse effects,” according to their paper.

The study analyzed 19,096 people who received Covid shots in Italy in July 2021.

Out of those analyzed, 15,368 had taken the Pfizer vaccine, while 2,077 had taken the Moderna version.

1,651 had received the AstraZeneca version.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA shots, which are technically DNA treatments and not vaccines at all.

The AstraZeneca shot, meanwhile, is an adenovirus vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna shots use a different mechanism than the AstraZeneca version to trigger the immune response.

The report said the study found that a staggering 31.2% of vaccinated individuals were suffering from neurological complaints.

These issues included headaches and tinnitus, sleepiness, vertigo, double vision, numbness, taste and smell alterations, and even “cognitive fog or difficulty in concentration.”

Each of the different shots produced different profiles of complications, the study found.

53% of those who took an AstraZeneca shot reported headaches, and more than 13% suffered from tremors.

Sufferers reported that these symptoms lasted around a day.

Almost 6 percent said they had insomnia and 2.7% reported tinnitus.

The study speculated that complications related to the AstraZeneca vaccine are attributable to two factors:

“Firstly, the nature of the vaccine, which is a modified adenovirus vector that results in significant and persistent systemic immune activation; secondly, individual vulnerability related to a predisposing biology.”

The Moderna and Pfizer nRNA shots both reported similar side effects.

39.7 percent of those who took Moderna jabs reported suffering from sleepiness, with the condition usually lasting for a week.

The discovery suggests that there “could be a strict relationship between the development of sleepiness and immune responses to vaccine/infection,” the study noted.

The researchers suggested that one hypothesis was that the shots could make “the selective immune-mediated destruction of orexin-producing neurons, which is T-cell-mediated neuronal damage, thus triggering narcolepsy.”

The study’s authors are now “urgently” calling for “future investigations” into the possible neurological damage caused by the shots.

Meanwhile, 15.9 percent of those taking the Moderna shot suffered vertigo and 14.5% reported numbness.

2.7% reported double vision, with “an increased risk” after a second dose.

Meanwhile, about 6.4% of Pfizer vaccine recipients reported suffering from cognitive fog, with the condition usually reversing in a week.

The report said the study suggested women had an “increased risk” of such complications, and that may come from DNA differences. Females have two X chromosomes while males have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome.

The study said its results “should be interpreted with caution because of a possible overestimation of neurological events resulting from the self-reported symptoms.”

“We evaluated the risks associated with the first and second doses of the vaccine; however, the data concerning the second dose were limited, thus representing a potential bias in the study,” the study’s authors note.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough responded to the study on Substack.

“A shocking 31.2 percent of respondents to this large dataset sustained neurologic injury after two injections with verified data in health registries,” he wrote.

“Most of the risk estimates indicate the safety profile is unacceptable.

“It is alarming that all neurological societies to date still recommend COVID-19 vaccines and none have issued safety warnings on the products.”

Other studies have also discovered evidence of Covid mRNA shots being linked to neurological complications.

Back in October 2021, a study published in the Neurological Sciences journal stated that the “most devastating neurological post-vaccination complication is cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).”

McCullough noted a November 2022 study in Current Neurology and Neuroscience Reports made similar findings.

He explained that an excess risk of 20 percent or greater is considered “clinically important.”