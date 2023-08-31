WEF Caught Paying Arsonists To ‘Burn Down The World’ As Part of Sick Depopulation Plan

Far-left arsonists are engaged in a globalist plot to “burn down the world” according to a WEF insider who warns that humanity has been primed to fall for the globalist elite’s three-card trick.

The global elite laid the groundwork with the Covid pandemic, training the masses to be compliant, while pre-programming them with years of climate change propaganda in the media. As far as they are concerned, the wildfires are the final nail in our coffin.

Climate change is not only a hoax, it is a decades-old global depopulation plot, and WEF-infiltrated governments all over the world are going along with it.

According to the WEF, the wildfires will leave most of the world in chaos for years, and cause enormous fear and anxiety in normal people, and it is from this chaos that a phoenix will rise from the ashes, according to a WEF insider, who explained the global elite plan to seize control of the US, removing our fundamental freedoms, and ushering in the Great Reset.

Make no mistake, this evil plot has been in the works for decades and now we are seeing it play out before our very eyes in all its grisly detail.

In 1972 the Club of Rome published the Limits To Growth, a disturbing text that outlined the depopulation agenda that would be implemented by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum in decades to come.

Watch as the Limits To Growth co-author Dennis Meadows says that he hopes that we all die slow, painless deaths, so the elite can enjoy their time on a less populated Earth.

The elite cannot stop bragging about their plans for humanity. It’s part of the plan to condition humanity to become desensitized to the idea of children being burned into ash while they barricade roads, turn off the water, and incinerate millions of people.

Maui was just the beginning. These terrorist tactics are now being rolled out across the world. Expect more cities to literally burn while they barricade the useless people in “for their own good.”

Directed energy weapons (DEW) are being used to attack humanity, destroy their property, and force them to accept the agenda of the globalist elite.

All around the world, fake wildfires are being orchestrated by the globalist elite to poison our air, water, and soil, and redistribute property into the hands of the elite.

And all around the world, the WEF are leaving their fingerprints all over the crime scenes.

In Greece, far-left activists have been found responsible for igniting the devastating wildfires that tore through the country.

Meanwhile, videos filmed by locals in Lāhainā reveal tell-tale “pulse flashes”, which are a feature of directed energy weapons.

And if you are wondering what a clear DEW strike looks like from a distance, here is video from Chile in May this year showing a confirmed DEW strike – and according to eyewitness accounts from Maui, we are dealing with the same technology.

The mainstream media are desperate to dismiss these claims as conspiracy theories. But we now know for a fact that directed energy weapons are not conspiracy theories. They are conspiracy facts.

The devastation wrought by these attacks on humanity are not conspiracy theories either. The mainstream media has covered up the extent of the carnage, but more evidence is emerging everyday.

Locals were barricaded in, refused water to fight the fires, and they were burnt to a crisp with their children in another crime against humanity.

Billions of dollars to rebuild – but the town will be rebuilt as a 15 minute city, also known as an open air prison, designed for total authoritarian control and permanent lock downs.

Biden and the globalist elite’s catchphrase “Build back better” literally means destroying things first and then rebuilding according to New World Order plans.

In the wake of the Maui fires, Democrats and the mainstream media are now begging Joe Biden to declare a “climate emergency” which would grant his administration vast unconstitutional and undemocratic powers.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has signaled it already has its finger on the trigger, with Biden letting slip that he has already “practically” declared a climate emergency, and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitting Biden “is doing everything that he can” to “deal with this existential threat.”

The globalist elite cannot stop talking about their plot to depopulate the world, and now they are making their moves. Burning down the world is a key part of the Great Reset agenda.

The one percent of the one percent — and their cronies in media and politics — all seem to agree that the Great Reset is a great idea. And the fact no ordinary person shares their enthusiasm does not bother them one bit.

But the future does not belong to them and the people are slowly but surely waking up to their agenda.

