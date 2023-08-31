Bill Gates Wants To Cut Down & Bury Trees To Fight ‘Climate Change’

Bill Gates is still trying to save the planet….
As such the billionaire philanthropist is funding a scheme to chop down and bury millions of acres of trees in order to ‘reduce global warming’
Using $6.6 million in seed funding from Gates’ Breakthrough Energy and others, Kodama Systems wants to cut down 70 million acres of Western forest over the next decade, according to reports.
InfoWars reports: After cutting the (mostly Californian) trees, Kodama plans on burying them, allegedly to prevent them from “spewing” carbon back into the air.
The coordinators of the project are choosing to reap the salable carbon offsets by burying the biomass in dry & oxygen-free “earthenvaults” instead of using it for conventional means, like timber for housing.
