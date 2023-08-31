Tucker Carlson Claims Obama Enjoyed Smoking Crack & Having Sex With Men

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that Barack Obama enjoyed smoking crack and having sex with men, but the media failed to report it ahead of the 2008 presidential election.

Carlson’s accusation is the same as the one made by Larry Sinclair who alleged that Obama bought and smoked cocaine before they had sex in 1999.

Sinclair’s allegation, which emerged while then-Senator Obama was gearing up for the presidential election, was roundly condemned as an attempted political hatchet-job.

The Mail Online reports: But Carlson claimed Wednesday that it was ‘really clear’ that Obama had been having a gay affair. He claimed the media didn’t run the story because the Obama campaign team threatened to refuse access to the Democratic candidate.

Carlson, 54, speaking on the popular Adam Carolla Show, said: ‘In 2008, it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack.’

DailyMail.com has contacted Obama’s representatives for comment.

A guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said “I’ll sign an affidavit” and he did, “I’ll do a lie detector” and he did,’ he added.

‘I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him”, that was obviously true.’

Carlson was referencing the claims made by convicted felon Sinclair at the National Press Club in 2008 while Obama was running for president.

He said nobody reported on it due to threats from the Obama campaign.

‘Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign,’ he said. ‘So, they didn’t report on it.’

‘The amount of lying in the media about it was unbelievable.

‘This happens all the time up and down government.’

Sinclair, who has spent time in prison for forgery, fraud and larceny, alleged that Obama, who was then a Senator, bought and smoked cocaine before having sex with him.

He also made another claim that the former president had another male lover and was connected to his death. These were detailed in Sinclair’s self-published 2009 book ‘Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder?’.

Sinclair, who served time in prison Arizona, Florida and Colorado, ran to become mayor of Florida town Cocoa in 2018.

He defended his allegations again during his failed campaign and said: ‘I don’t need to say anything more.

‘My book speaks for itself, and I do not backtrack anything that I said at that press conference.’

At the time, Sinclair was dismissed by the media as a man with an extensive criminal record ‘with a specialty in crimes involving deceit’.

But Carlson insisted the allegations were true. He said: ‘The Larry Sinclair thing, that definitely happened.

‘I talked to Larry Sinclair about it. Definitely it happened.

‘Larry Sinclair has been in and out of prison 40 years ago, he’s got a criminal record by definition and he’s poor, he’s got a disordered life, he’s missing a tooth.

‘I think he has a record of deception but this story if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true.’

He added: ‘It’s not going to change the world that Barack Obama likes dudes, I think this was well-known.’

Carlson also pointed to a redacted 1982 letter Obama sent to his ex girlfriend in which he detailed his gay sex fantasy.

‘Barack Obama said so himself in a letter to his girlfriend. That’s Barack Obama’s business. I am not attacking him for liking dudes,’ the former Fox News host said.

Obama, then 21, wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982, with whom he had been in a relationship during his time at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

He delved into the topic of homosexuality and confessed that he ‘loves making love to men daily, but in the imagination,’ according to the previously-redacted portion of the letter, which was obtained by the New York Post.