Obama’s Brother Says “This Man Is Definitely Gay” After Former President Defends School Porn Books

Barack Obama came out in favour of school porn books for children this week, a move which prompted his own brother to post a tweet saying “this man is definitely gay.”

In a letter Obama claimed that “the books that shape my life” are under threat of being banned in schools and that “librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone.”

The former president continued, “it’s no coincidence that these ‘banned books’ are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Today, some of the books that shaped my life—and the lives of so many others—are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and… pic.twitter.com/txhCTfH3Gh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2023 InfoWars reports: Obama’s estranged brother responded with this hilarious post, which has since been deleted:

The pair used to be closer with Malik reportedly being the best man at Barack Obama’s wedding and visiting the White House several times during Obama’s time in office. However, things turned sour when Obama’s brother accused him becoming “cold and ruthless,” seeking to be worshipped, and turning his back on his Kenyan family. “He got rich and became a snob,” Malik told reporters.

As we have relentlessly documented, no one is demanding that books be banned. Parents are asking for books that contain pornographic and even pedophilia imagery and themes to be removed from schools.