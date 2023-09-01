Striking Hollywood Actors Complain They Are ‘Becoming Homeless’ and ‘Cannot Pay Bills’

Hollywood actors and other workers are complaining they cannot pay their bills and some are “becoming homeless” as the Hollywood writers strike enters its 120th day. According to the actors, the situation is completely unfair because of their “social and cultural impact” on America.

“This is crazy right now. People are not working that have dedicated their lives to this entertainment business,” Hollywood director Dean Taylor said. “There’s people who are homeless. There’s people who can’t pay their bills. There’s people that can’t pay their light bills, and I know a few of those people.

Taylor, his producer wife Roxanne Avent, and the team at their Hidden Empire Film Group invited friends and colleagues to “unite for change” and rally for the two unions to reach fair contracts with the studios and streamers.

“What we do does have a social, cultural impact and all we’re asking for is to be compensated fairly,” said actor David Oyelowo in a video he recorded outside Amazon and posted on Instagram.

The Selma star walked the picket line with Taylor and said actors and writers are not asking for anything “outlandish.”

“They need to have the ability to sustain their families, their dreams, and to be compensated for the hard work they’re doing,” Oyelowo added.

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major studios and streamers, recently returned to the bargaining table.

Although Variety reported Monday that the two sides are at a standstill after the AMPTP rejected the WGA’s Aug. 15 counter-offer.