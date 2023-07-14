MSM Drops ‘Insurrection’ Narrative; Refers to J6 As ‘Protest’ Ahead of DOJ Charging Ray Epps

Mainstream media outlets have suddenly begun ditching the “insurrection” narrative about Jan. 6, and have begun to refer to it as a “rally” and a “protest” as Biden’s DOJ moves to charge federal provocateur Ray Epps for his role in the debacle.

In an article published on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported Epps attended “pro-Trump rallies” on Jan. 6, completely pivoting away from the “insurrection” narrative they had repeatedly pushed previously.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The term ‘insurrection’ was also absent in The New York Times’ recent report about Epps’ lawsuit against Fox News, in which they wrote he merely “took part in demonstrations” at the Capitol.

Infowars.com reports: The same phenomenon was observed in a Bloomberg News article about the Jan. 6 event, saying Epps merely joined “protests” that day.

Even Rolling Stone attempted to reframe the narrative in an article stating Epps “participated in the protests on January 6th.”

The MSM’s attempts to change the narrative were noted by Human Events editor Jack Posobiec.

RECEIPTS:



WaPo, NYTimes, Bloomberg, and Rolling Stone are now not referring to Jan 6 as an insurrection or even a riot bc they are now defending Ray Epps



Now Jan 6 was 'rallies,' 'demonstrations,' and 'protests' pic.twitter.com/D5zAlxicbP — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 13, 2023

Others also took note of the media’s narrative shift away from calling Jan. 6 an “insurrection” to calling it a “riot,” or simply “events.”

Jack the memo went out. Jan6 is officially a ‘riot’ or ‘events’ pic.twitter.com/zUKOxvN0g7 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 13, 2023

Journalist and podcaster Tim Pool discussed the efforts to reframe the incident on a recent episode of TimCast IRL.

.@Timcast cracks up when he notices that Rolling Stone is referring to Jan 6 as “protests” now that they are in the position of defending Ray Epps. pic.twitter.com/5BKhJOY2co — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 13, 2023

It’s suspected the media is trying to shift the Jan. 6 narrative as they prepare to launch a coordinated defense of Epps against charges by the DOJ.

The media has previously played defense for Epps. The New York Times last year penned a glowing profile framing him as the “victim” of a grand right-wing conspiracy theory.

Epps was filmed on Jan. 5 inciting people to breach the Capitol the next day, prompting some in the crowd to call him a “fed.”

Epps’ lawsuit against Fox News and Tucker Carlson mentioned the DOJ had informed him they would soon file criminal charges against him for his role in Jan. 6 – two and a half years later – and blamed the two entities for the charges.

With the public now well aware of the lying MSM’s deceptive gas-lighting and whitewashing endeavors, it will be interesting to see how far the media will go in their efforts to defend Epps.