Secret Service Closes White House Cocaine Investigation With No Suspect

The Secret Service has suddenly announced that it has closed the investigation into how cocaine ended up at the White House without identifying a suspect.

What a surprise….

In a statement on Thursday the agency saud: “There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area.

Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

InfoWars reports: According to the statement, the Secret Service said the bag of cocaine was “subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis.”

Lack of physical evidence? Nothing on the bag, and there’s an area of the White House that isn’t surveilled? Do we need to call the paw patrol to figure this one out?

Nothing to see here



Just a video of Hunter Biden allegedly doing a bump of cocaine at the White House in front of children



But don’t worry – the media said the bag of blow found at the WH wasn’t Hunter’s!

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 5, 2023

Yikes. So if this were Anthrax or other bioweapon/chemical weapon powder in the WH, the Secret Service is admitting they would not be able to find the suspect? I have a real hard time believing that… — Anthony (@Anthony_in_DC) July 13, 2023

In response to a Thursday closed-door briefing to members and staff of the House Oversight Committee, Republicans called the case a ‘failure’ of the agency.

“And to say that they don’t know who it is, to me, somebody should lose their job over this. This thing’s a trash can. Everybody wants to pick and choose they need to shut the whole thing down put the garden hose to it and clean it out,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, who called it a “complete failure” and said that the Biden administration is “thumbing their nose at the American public.”

Watch: