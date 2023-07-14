Outraged Dad Calls Out Doctor Who Questioned 9 Yr Old Son About His Gender Identity

An outraged Father has called out his sons pediatrician after a routine physical ended with the doctor questioning the 9-year-old boy about his gender identity.

The New York Father took to TikTok to express how furious he was that a medical professional would ask a young boy what gender he identified as.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I just pulled over to do this video because I’m literally on fire right now,” the man named Joe started. “I just got off the phone with my wife who took my 9 and 7-year-old boys to the doctor today to get physicals to play football and school next year and all that other s–t.”

Gender ideology’s days are numbered.



Moms and dads are not going to put up with it.pic.twitter.com/lH3Ugf2GCa — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 9, 2023

The original video has garnered over 2.1 million views and prompted thousands of responses including one from Elon Musk.

Fox News reports: The dad, who goes by “@jotojavin” on Tiktok, calls himself a “common sense enthusiast.”

The video went viral on TikTok and was also viewed by over 6 million as of Sunday on Twitter after it was reported by Sarah Fields, an investigative reporter.

The dad had just got off the phone with his wife when he recorded the video, and angrily recounted how his 9-year-old son was exposed to gender ideology during a routine checkup at the doctor’s office.

His son needed to be cleared to play football at his school.

“My 9-year-old son went in first, and the first thing this woman asks him is if he identifies as a boy, a girl, genderfluid or non-binary . My son has never heard of any of that s–t before. You’ve been dealing with him your whole life. He is clearly a boy’s boy. So what are you trying to plant a f—ing seed in his head?” he said. “The only thing I could be thankful for is that my wife took them instead of me and props to my wife because she said something. And if she didn’t, they would ask my 7-year-old son the same damn question. This s–t is ridiculous. And to the people out there who think that there’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m just a transphobe or all that s–t, you’re f—ed up. This is bull—t. And there’s something wrong with you.”