WHO Chief Urges People To Get Booster Shots Because ‘Covid Is Here To Stay’

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared that “Covid is here to stay”

During a press briefing on “global health issues”last week, the WHO chief also urged “at-risk people” to receive “an additional dose (of the COVID-19 shot) if it’s recommended for you.”

He said: “The increase in hospitalizations and deaths shows that COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it”

LifeSite news reports: According to the WHO director-general, one of these “tools” is the dangerous and ineffective COVID-19 injection.

“One of WHO’s biggest concerns is the low level of at-risk people who have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently,” the WHO chief stated. “Our message is not to wait to get an additional dose if it’s recommended for you.”

Another WHO representative at the press conference, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, named some of the other “tools” the WHO seeks to impose on the world’s population again.

“It is really critical that we utilize testing for patients, so when they show up at healthcare facilities if they have influenza or if they have COVID and they get into the right clinical care pathway and receive antivirals quickly so that the infection does not progress [and] develop [into a] severe disease,” Van Kerkhove said.

“Then, of course, we have the other tools that are in our possession, like masks, like improving ventilation, distancing where possible […],” the WHO official continued.

The WHO’s continued propagation of extensive mask-wearing comes despite multiple studies showing the ineffectiveness of masks and that they can have negative health impacts if worn for an extended period.