LGBTQ Activists Celebrate Mothers Day: “Trans Women Can Be Moms Too”

LGBTQ activists celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing memes and videos about how fathers and trans women can be mothers too.

Using Mother’s Day as an opportunity to promote their radical agenda and erasure of women, some proudly declared that “not all mothers have vaginas.”

The Males in Disguise Twitter account, which shares its findings to showcase the left’s radical woke agenda, shared a meme found on LGBT Reddit, which claimed “Not All Mothers Have Vaginas,” reducing Mother’s Day to “Parent’s Day.”

In another video (see below) a green-haired biological man complained that no one celebrates him, as he does not fit into Father’s Day but actually feels like a mom…

Breitbart reports: In the video shared by Libs of TikTok, a man who identifies as a woman said America should have a “Parents Day.”

“There’s two different days of the year that I question. There’s Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. As a trans person, as a trans woman, which one do I celebrate? I don’t feel like a father. Mother’s Day is tomorrow, I feel like a mom, but who celebrates me?” he asked rhetorically.

“I just genuinely want to know is there other people out there that you don’t know which one you fall under. Are you a mom or are you a dad? Where’s Parents Day? Why can’t we just have a Parents Day? he added. “Like you’re a parent that’s worth celebrating. Why does it have to be one or the other?”

Fighting back tears, he said that it “bothers me a lot.”

A parent is either a mother or a father. Happy mother’s day! pic.twitter.com/jRXHcjMQWX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2023

Another video shared by Alpha Fox featured a man who identifies as a woman talking with his daughter about him being her mom.

“You are my mom,” the daughter says in the video.

Daughter is brainwashed into thinking her father is her mother. pic.twitter.com/9oaY7RuPut — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) May 14, 2023

Other videos and threads began circulating the internet.

Make sure you don’t sign your dead name on your Mother’s Day card. pic.twitter.com/p9lbkr0ufL — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) May 14, 2023

Trans women can be moms too. This #trans woman is celebrating her first Mother’s Day. It must be difficult to birth a child with narrow hips. #LiberalsMustGo #motherhood pic.twitter.com/qlrHFN67Cv — Judgy Emoji (@JudgyEmoji) May 14, 2023