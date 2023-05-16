‘Treason’: Durham Report Concludes Obama Ordered DOJ-FBI To Launch Trump Witch Hunt

“After a four year investigation, Special Counsel John Durham has concluded that former President Donald J. Trump was correct when he stated that Barack H. Obama had ordered the DOJ-FBI to launch a “witch hunt” against him.

The FBI investigation of former President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in 2016 was “seriously flawed” and had no basis in evidence, special counsel John Durham said in the report released Monday.

Trump sounded off on Monday in response to the long-awaited Durham report showing that the FBI should have never launched its investigation into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

In a series of posts on the former president’s Truth Social account Monday, Trump called the actions of Obama and certain FBI agents as being tantamount to “treason” and declared that a “great fraud” had been pushed on the American people.

“After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” he wrote.

Durham concluded his report with a scathing indictment of Deep State bias in the probe, which fueled a mainstream media frenzy of Trump’s supposed conspiracy with the Kremlin to win the White House.

“It is the Office’s assessment that the FBI discounted or willfully ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia,” Durham wrote.

“Similarly, the FBI Inspection Division Report says that the investigators ‘repeatedly ignore[d] or explain[ed] away evidence contrary to the theory the Trump campaign… had conspired with Russia… It appeared that … there was a pattern of assuming nefarious intent,’” he added.

“An objective and honest assessment of these strands of information should have caused the FBI to question not only the predication for [the investigation], but also to reflect on whether the FBI was being manipulated for political or other purposes. Unfortunately, it did not.”