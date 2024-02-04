50 Cent Slams Dems Over NYC Prepaid Credit Cards For Illegals: ‘Maybe Trump Is the Answer’

February 4, 2024
Rapper 50 Cent slammed Democrat plans to hand out prepaid credit cards to migrant families in New York City, blasting the idea in an Instagram post Saturday.

“WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works 🤷🏽‍♂️somebody explain,” the rapper wrote after sharing a screengrab of the Post’s coverage. “Can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

The city program will give hard cash and credit cards to asylum seekers at the Roosevelt Hotel, intended to help them pay for food, according to city officials.

According to Mayor Adams, the program will begin with 500 migrant families in short-term hotel stays. A family of four could receive up to $1,000 a month.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, was one of the biggest hip hop stars of the 2000s.

Like many rappers, “Fiddy” has long nursed an affinity for Trump — and endorsed him in the 2020 presidential election — citing a fear of tax increases.

“I don’t want to be 20 cent” under Biden he jested in a Twitter post during the campaign.

