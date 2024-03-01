Dr. Phil: “Facebook Covered Up Evidence of Pedophile Ring”

Former television host Dr. Phil McGraw has blasted Facebook and Instagram for censoring an important video he recently made exposing the pedophilia problem in America.

Dr. Phil told “Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God that over 50% of young Americans get all of their news via woke social media companies before describing his recent encounter with censorship.

“I put a clip up of my trip to the border, just a small clip… I posted it up on Facebook and Instagram and it was the part of me talking to him about trafficking these children… It was up about 50 minutes and going viral super fast, I mean like tens of thousands of views in a matter of a few minutes, it was going straight vertical and then bang! It just stopped. It stopped and it got shut down. They just, the algorithm, they shut it down.”

👀 Dr. Phil Says Facebook & Instagram Suppressed His Border Video After It Started to Go Viral



"I put a clip up of my trip to the border…I posted it up on Facebook and Instagram and it was the part of me talking to him about trafficking these children. It was up about 50… pic.twitter.com/xZPQVLUfzj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 28, 2024

Infowars.com reports: Charlamagne responded, saying videos “The Breakfast Club” uploads to YouTube that touch on political issues get throttled by the censorship algorithms built into Big Tech social media apps.

Both Dr. Phil and Charlamagne asked why people are acting like having your speech censored in America is normal.

Alex Jones and Infowars tried warning the world when he was first used as the fall guy for free speech in 2019 that the establishment would come for them next.

See a clip from Dr. Phil’s censored border trip below: