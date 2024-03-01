NY AG Letitia James Declares War on Beef: “Eating Meat Is Causing Global Boiling”

New York Attorney General Letitia James has declared that beef must be made illegal in the State as part of the WEF’s commitment to phasing out meat consumption in America.

The WEF-affiliated operative announced Wednesday she’s, “suing JBS USA Food Co, the world’s largest beef producer, for misleading the public about its environmental impact. The beef industry is one of the largest contributors to climate change, and JBS has falsely advertised its commitment to sustainability and endangered our planet.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

I'm suing @JBSFoodsUSA, the world's largest beef producer, for misleading the public about its environmental impact.



The beef industry is one of the largest contributors to climate change, and JBS has falsely advertised its commitment to sustainability and endangered our planet. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2024

Infowars.com reports: In an X post, James continued to claim JBS is lying to the public by “advertising fake sustainability efforts” while “increasing its beef production and its carbon footprint.”

JBS greenwashed its environmental harms to drive sales and exploited hardworking families.



Companies cannot deceive people about their impacts on our planet.https://t.co/tYM9DJ0VqC — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2024

JBS USA Food Co is an American branch of the Brazilian company JBS S.A., which has “no viable plan” to reach “net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040,” according to James.

A press release about the lawsuit states, “Attorney General James is asking the court to require JBS USA to cease its ‘Net Zero by 2040’ advertising campaign, conduct a third-party audit of its compliance with New York’s consumer protection statutes, and pay disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains earned by misleading the public about their business practices as well as penalties of at least $5,000 per violation. The total number of violations will be determined at trial.”

JBS said in a statement that it disagrees with the lawsuit and asserted the company is moving towards a “more sustainable future for agriculture” using fewer resources and reducing the environmental impact.

That means less cows, chickens and other meat sources widely consumed by people across the planet will be available.

Of course, the anti-meat agenda is being ordered directly from the top by globalist groups like the World Health Organization in tandem with the World Economic Forum and United Nations.

In 2019, the Trump administration’s Department of Agriculture forked out $62.4 million in U.S. tax dollars to purchase pork from JBS USA during Trump’s “trade war” with China.

The next year, JBS Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti praised Trump’s executive order keeping U.S. meat plants open during the Covid pandemic to ensure the people had food to eat.

It’s possible the company’s cozy connections with Trump could have driven the deranged attorney general of New York to file the lawsuit.

James is already driving business out of her state, with Truckers around America threatening to boycott taking loads into New York due to her mistreatment of Trump and top businessmen like Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary saying he’d “never invest” in the state again.

It’s worth noting JBS USA was hit by a cyberattack in 2021, and ended up paying $11 million ransom to cybercriminals belonging to a ransomware gang “REvil” allegedly operating out of Russia.

The Letitia James lawsuit was widely criticized online:

She’s insane. Get the hell out of NYC. Move to a free state. https://t.co/6jJygb3b3V — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 29, 2024

Trump, the NRA and now JBS foods.



Once is by chance, twice is a coincidence, Third time is a pattern.



Anyone still thinking the AG isn’t trying to drive business out of New York? — Mayoral Podcast (@Mayoralpodcast) February 29, 2024

let me guess …. the owner of JBS is a Trump supporter? … https://t.co/Triglz59TQ — rēəlist (@bdc63) February 29, 2024

JBS should just stop providing food to New York immediately. Look what they did to Trump guys, get out and show them who needs who. — Dudeliftsheavystuff (@ATCOregon) February 28, 2024

You're only suing JBS USA because of it's ties to the Trump Administration. You are an evil woman. — Chaotic Truth Live (@ChaoticTruth1) February 29, 2024

Time for JBS to leave New York too and don’t transport any beef to NYS. — Anca 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ancam0398) February 28, 2024