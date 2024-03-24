Drs. Warn Of ‘Mysterious Cancer Epidemic’ After Princess of Wales Reveals Her Diagnosis

Leading doctors admit they are baffled as they warn about a “mysterious new epidemic” of abdominal cancers in younger people.

After the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnoisis on Friday, specialist doctors admitted that in recent years they had been seeing a significant increase in younger people presenting with cancers usually seen in older patients. But they do not understand why this is happening.

Dr Shivan Sivakumar, associate professor in oncology at the University of Birmingham says: “There is an epidemic currently of young people getting cancer (under 50s).

“It is unknown the cause of this, but we are seeing more patients getting abdominal cancers.”

The Telegraph reports: One study that looked at data from Northern Ireland between 1993 and 2019 found the rate of early-onset cancers increased by 20.5 per cent, the equivalent of about 7,000 extra cases a year across the UK.

These cancers include those that come under the umbrella term “abdominal”.

The Princess has not revealed what type of cancer she is receiving treatment for. However, her statement on Friday said it was discovered following abdominal surgery in January.

‘They’re not thinking about cancer’

Prof Andrew Beggs, a consultant colorectal surgeon and a senior clinical fellow at the University of Birmingham, runs a clinic for cancer patients under the age of 45.

“When I started as a cancer surgeon 20 years ago, you rarely saw any younger patients, but now I see them regularly,” he said.

“When they turn up they are shocked, because often they haven’t had any symptoms and because of their age they are not thinking about cancer.”

“It’s a huge thing to get your head round at that age and of course many have young children,” he added. “My thoughts are with Kate and her family. It must have hit them like a bus.”

there is significant confusion among researchers as to what might be causing the trend, although most agree it is unlikely to be down to a single factor. Some scientists believe the cause may be partly genetic.