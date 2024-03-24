Pfizer and UK Gov’t Officials Face Manslaughter Charges in New Criminal COVID Probe

Pfizer executives and UK government officials could face manslaughter charges as a new criminal probe seeks to hold those responsible for the mass mRNA deaths to account.

On March 8, 2024, an official criminal investigation was launched in Britain against Pfizer, MHRA and UK officials. The investigating officer, Mark Sexton of the Acton Police Station in London, has charged UK officials with misconduct in public office, misfeasance in public office, fraud by false representation, corporate manslaughter and gross negligent manslaughter. Sexton is supported by a team of lawyers, including Philip Hyland, Lois Bayliss and Dr. Sam White.

Naturalnews.com reports: Under crime number 6029679/21, the investigation specifically seeks to hold accountable a member of the British Parliament, Sir Graham Stuart Brady, and a British doctor, Dame June Munro Raine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the UK’s Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). This investigation is part of a much larger investigation that Officer Sexton submitted back in 2021. Three years ago, Officer Sexton submitted 1100 pages of evidence to Hammersmith Criminal Investigation Department, which was signed off by two detectives.

Mark Sexton writes that the investigation is twenty-seven months in progress since the original crime report was released. He says, “They can’t whitewash this one because too many people know what’s going on and the excess deaths cannot be hidden or ignored any longer.”

Excess deaths in the UK are driven by cardiovascular events that are tied to the covid-19 vaccine. The Metropolitan Police of Greater London, which is tasked with protecting members of the royal family, members of the government, and other public health officials, is trying to shut the case down.

However, over 400 expert witnesses, whistleblowers and victims stand to testify against the criminal actions taken by pharmaceutical companies and government officials over the past four years. At least 40 world experts are prepared to give evidence of criminality. One of the expert witnesses is former biotech research executive, Dr. Michael Yeadon. Yeadon’s letter to Ben Bates of the UK metropolitan police is being shared widely. Yeadon is a former Vice President for Pfizer. For several years, Yeadon led Pfizer’s global research in the field of Allergic & Respiratory Disease Therapeutics, and knows how these interventions are made and what they are for.

Former Pfizer VP lays out the evidence for crimes against humanity

Yeadon lays out verifiable evidence that the covid-19 “vaccines” weren’t vaccines at all, but were intentionally formulated to cause mass harm and then unlawfully mandated on populations. He refutes the existence of an alleged “global pandemic” and documents the harms caused by government lockdowns and other restrictions that coerced populations to take part in a deadly experiment.

The illusion of a pandemic was created by the misuse and abuse of a clinical diagnostic test called PCR. Governments funded PCR fraud and erected a web of deceitful financial incentives, encouraging hospital systems and laboratories to use high cycle thresholds on new PCR tests. This created a wave of artificial positives for an alleged disease that there was no symptom-specific diagnostics for. The illnesses that were presented in 2020 were not treated properly; therefore, the lack of early antiviral treatment, misdiagnoses, prescription error, ventilator-associated pneumonia and various forms of medical malfeasance and malpractice was behind the deaths observed in hospitals in 2020 and beyond.

Yeadon writes, “The heart of this entire deception is the incorrect belief that PCR is nearly flawless and so a positive result means that a person ‘had covid.’ There is no such disease. Not one symptom is unique to the claimed new disease.”

“Anybody dying within a few weeks of a positive test was declared ‘a covid death,'” Yeadon said. Once this medical fraud was established as the basis of a ‘pandemic,’ mass formation psychosis ensued, leading to government officials taking actions that violated the rights and autonomy of the individual. Then, Yeadon said, “Government & media lies were initially all it took to maintain the illusion.”

“Crucially,” he added, “The epidemiological evidence shows that there was no additional illness or deaths compared with the same period in any other year. Numerous scientific papers and authors will present their evidence on this point, including university professors qualified in epidemiology.”

Yeadon’s second charge concerns the mRNA biological weapon experiments that were marketed as “safe and effective vaccines.” The pandemic propaganda was used to coerce people into taking up this biological weapon. Statistics on excess deaths began, not during the alleged pandemic, but only after the rollout of covid-19 “vaccines.”

Yeadon charges that the injections “have been carefully designed to intentionally cause toxicity in those injected with them.” When the mRNA forces the body’s cells to express it, it is immediately attacked by the immune system, leading to potential autoimmune issues. Moreover, the lipid nano particle formulation allows the spike proteins to concentrate in the ovaries, harming fertility. This is just the beginning of intentional mass harms inflicted on the next generations.