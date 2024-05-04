Chris Cuomo, Who Pushed Covid Jabs on CNN, Admits Moderna Vaccine Destroyed His Health

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo was an advocate for the Covid mRNA vaccinations during the pandemic, encouraging his audience to get jabbed.

Cuomo received two Moderna shots and felt so strongly about the vaccine rollout that he dedicated personal time to arguing with the unvaccinated on Twitter, accusing those who rejected the jabs of being “ignorant” and “scared.”

“Ignorance often feeds insecurity,” Cuomo wrote on the platform in September, 2022. “Try playing smart instead of scared. Clearly the vax helps. You are not being forced (except by reason maybe) to take it”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Life comes at you fast. Fast forward three years and Cuomo has admitted he was injured by the Moderna mRNA vaccine and he is still suffering with the health consequences.

Cuomo dropped the bombshell during a segment on his NewsNation program today while interviewing Nurse Practitioner Sean Barcavage who was featured in a New York Times article today about vaccine injuries.

During the interview, Cuomo called for a 9/11 style commission to answer questions about the vaccine rollout and why millions of people are suffering health consequences after mRNA injections.

“We know vaccines can have side-effects,” said Cuomo. “But nobody is really talking about it because they are afraid of blame. They just want it to go away.”

“People like Sean, and me, and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their blood work and their lives and their feelings – you know, physically – are not going away.” Watch:

🔥 Must Watch: Chris Cuomo interviews Nurse Practitioner, Sean Barcavage, who was featured in the NYT article today about vaccine injuries.



During the interview Cuomo offers to share his doctors’ info with him since he is also suffering from a vaccine injury as well. pic.twitter.com/xOeble3Y3I — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 4, 2024

Cuomo is far from the only fully vaccinated star to suffer serious health consequences after two doses of mRNA.

In January, 50-year-old actor Alec Musser, who was vaccinated against COVID, died suddenly and unexpectedly after receiving a booster.

Nor is Cuomo alone in suffering health complications after mocking unvaccinated people online.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who called the unvaccinated “schmucks” and famously told Americans to “screw your freedoms” during the pandemic, has since admitted he has since had three open heart surgeries and requires a pacemaker to keep his damaged heart beating.

And the list keeps growing.

A doctor and trauma surgeon who went viral on social media accusing anyone who rejected the vaccine to be conspiracy theorist, died suddenly earlier this month.

Dr. Vicky Jennings died after suffering a heart attack, her family revealed.

A doctor and trauma surgeon who mocked “anti vaxxers” has died suddenly pic.twitter.com/YrQadGNHtw — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) March 10, 2024

Do you remember the YouTube and TikTok influencers who shilled the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to their followers during the pandemic?

Most of them received payments from the government and pharmaceutical companies to pressure their followers into supporting the vaccine roll-out.

YouTube and other social media influencers were instrumental in spreading the mass formation psychosis that, as stated by Dr. John Malone, resulted in a significant number of the population being essentially hypnotized into following the draconian Covid measures.

Fast forward a couple of years and karma is striking down those same YouTubers who took the jab and cashed in on Big Pharma money.

Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers are now being diagnosed with cancer – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers. Watch: